The public health effects of COVID-19 are tangible in the form of deaths, positive cases, masks and physical distancing. The mental impacts, though less quantifiable, are real as well.
Michael Axelrod, UW-Eau Claire psychology professor and director of the university’s Human Development Center, called it an outlier with no precedent in any adult’s lifetime.
“This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing for many of us,” Axelrod said.
Axelrod works with graduate students studying to be school psychologists and consults schools and parents teaching elementary-schoolers math and reading intervention. He recently spoke with the Leader-Telegram about what parents can do to help their children in school, the role of technology during the pandemic and what gives him hope.
The interview has been edited and condensed.
Is it harder for kids to focus on their work while at home as opposed to a school building?
That’s an assumption that I think a lot of people are working with right now, that it’s more difficult for kids to be productive academically at home. What we find if we were to look back retrospectively at all this, for some kids it certainly added to their challenges academically, behaviorally and socially. For some kids, they might actually be thriving in this kind of environment, where they’re allowed to be a little bit more independent academically. They’re not driven necessarily by the routine of the school day so that they can get their work done at any time. Some kids, for example, may be better at getting everything done at once and then having the rest of the day for free time, while other kids, it might be better to spread out academic work across the day … For many kids it’s just the newness of this, and trying to get into routines and working around parents and siblings and pets may pose a challenge.
Students are outside of the regular learning environment for at least a few months. Will that impact a younger student more, like a first-grader who’s missing out on a few months of schoolwork?
For younger kids, what we’re expecting is that those early reading, writing and math skills will be impacted. The amount of repetition needed for kids to learn how to read, how to do math, those are certainly impacted because they’re not in school.
For older kids, the curriculum is sequential, so you can’t take algebra 2 unless you’ve been able to be successful in algebra 1, so the concern there is that kids are missing these critical curricular components that will affect their progress through high school … What (elementary school) educators need to expect is that there will be some significant slides for some kids. They will slide back because they’re not getting the amount of feedback and practice they need. For high school kids it’s a matter of adjusting our expectations of what kids have been previously exposed to academically, and understanding that they may not have gotten a full year of algebra and how that might impact them when they move on.
Are there common tips or guidance for parents who are basically thrust into a homeschooling role now?
I don’t think parents should think of themselves as the teacher. It’s maybe better for them to think of themselves as managers. They’re managing their kid’s learning, not necessarily teaching their kid. With that in mind, the first thing that I’d recommend parents to do is really assess your expectations. What are you expecting? We may need to lower our expectations around academic tasks … How realistic or unrealistic are those expectations? … I’m hearing parents, for example, feeling overwhelmed about having to teach their kid geometry. No, you’re not the teacher. You have to help manage, which means making sure your child is engaged in the material, is connected to the teacher, is doing work, but you’re not responsible for explaining geometry concepts.
I think it’s really important that we have kids maintain routines, and those routines don’t have to necessarily be the exact routines they experience in school … Getting kids, if they can, outside and get exercise. I think that’s really important. Having parents monitor kids’ social media and technology uses is probably important as well.
It seems like technology is an interesting aspect. There’s the good aspect of Skyping or FaceTiming with an extended family member, but there’s also the negative aspect of all the news that’s going on or being on social media all the time. How do you balance the good and bad?
I think what we’re going to find when we look back is that technology probably is going to be one of the pieces of all this that helped us get through this tough time. Technology allows us to connect socially with people. That’s a good thing at a time when many of us are feeling rather isolated. Technology allows us to continue educational activities; I think that’s a wonderful thing. Technology allows us to learn about what’s actually going on, finding the truths that are out there about COVID-19 … There are some really positive aspects to just how technologically sophisticated the world has become.
I also think, though, there are some cautions. We need to limit the amount of exposure we have to media and social media. I can just imagine it’d be very easy for someone to spend day after day after day watching Netflix and not being productive, or at least feeling productive, in terms of their educational or work responsibilities. So I think we just have to be careful, and we need to monitor ourselves and those around us in terms of their usage of technology.
Is there a most concerning aspect or something you’re paying closest attention to from a psychology perspective?
There are two things that I’m most concerned about. One is just this physical distancing that we’re doing, and that’s what I’ve been calling it, is physical distancing, is impeding people from being connected socially with others … The worst thing that can happen is that you just get cut off from everybody. That’s something that we want to avoid and something I’m worried about. But even families that are living under the same roof that are interacting with one another, I still think it’s important for us to be reaching out to family that may not be living under our roofs, and friends, and maintaining those social connections. I think isolation, for many of us, can lead to some rather significant mental health issues.
Then quite honestly, as the economy becomes more troubled, as we continue to cancel things, and as the mortality rates go up or stay the same, but nevertheless, people are dying — just the tremendous sense of loss that people are going to experience. That can be potentially psychologically dangerous. Not that those things don’t happen (otherwise), but to the degree that they’re happening is concerning.
Are you worried about a potential increase in substance abuse?
Yeah, I think people tend to resort to unhealthy coping mechanisms when under stress. The tremendous amount of loss that people are experiencing from so many different angles. There are families, there are individuals that are experiencing economic loss. They’re experiencing the loss of friends and family. Missed opportunities; I’ve talked to parents of teenagers, those kids are missing, particularly if you imagine a senior in high school, they’re missing so many opportunities that they probably were looking forward to, and that’s a kind of loss. We can’t discount that … Because there’s so much tragedy going on, sometimes we forget about the small losses that people are experiencing. High school seniors, college seniors not being able to walk for graduation. Kids missing opportunities in terms of athletics. While certainly in the bigger picture of what’s going on in the world, those things are less significant. But for those individuals they are significant, and I think we need to remember that people are experiencing loss in so many different ways, and we just need to acknowledge that and not categorize loss as more or less.
That’s kind of the unique aspect of this. When there’s tragedy, a lot of people want to be close to friends and family and loved ones, and we can’t do that here.
I think the other thing to keep in mind is that people tend to rally around adversity or tragedy. There’s still a lot of great things going on, as far as supporting health care workers and people that are on the front lines of the supply chain, the grocery store clerks, the people that are still out there working every day and, quite honestly, risking their lives … A lot of people are reconnecting socially with friends and family. That’s a positive thing. People directing a lot of their free time to making masks and doing other things. Human beings are known for rallying around adversity and tragedy, so I’m hopeful in that sense.
Any other examples that are giving you hope at the moment?
I’m seeing people in education being quite creative in how they’re delivering academic instruction to kids, how they’re handling the challenges that kids are facing. I heard some stories of school counselors that are connecting with kids via phone just to check in for five minutes and getting the feedback from kids of how wonderful that is … There are some great things that are happening on social media that are helping us all feel like we’re in this together. That concept of universalization, universalizing what’s going on. It really helps to know that my neighbors are going through this and my family across the country is going through this, and so how can we work together to make it through? Those are great things, and I’m encouraged by that.