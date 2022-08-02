Irvine.jpg

UW-Eau Claire public history graduate students Jordan Stish (left) and Alexis Linder discuss the exhibit they helped create in the Irvine Park Welcome Center in Chippewa Falls.

 Photo by Shane Opatz

CHIPPEWA FALLS — In the 116 years of its existence, Irvine Park has stood as a testament to Chippewa Falls’ growth as a community, a memorial of the past and a cultural center for education, environmentalism and outdoor recreation.

When the park’s Welcome Center was established in 2016, an opportunity arose to bring all those elements together, united under a single roof, in a single exhibit.