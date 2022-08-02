CHIPPEWA FALLS — In the 116 years of its existence, Irvine Park has stood as a testament to Chippewa Falls’ growth as a community, a memorial of the past and a cultural center for education, environmentalism and outdoor recreation.
When the park’s Welcome Center was established in 2016, an opportunity arose to bring all those elements together, united under a single roof, in a single exhibit.
This summer, 10 undergraduate and four graduate students from UW-Eau Claire made that opportunity a reality.
“It’s a beautiful space and the plan always had been to have an exhibit there,” Cheryl Jiménez Frei, assistant professor of history at UW-Eau Claire, said of the Irvine Park Welcome Center in a university news release. “However, the park lacked the resources and staff to get such a large exhibit project, which requires a lot of planning and specific skills, off the ground. So, that’s where we came in.”
The Welcome Center exhibit, “To Distribute the Enjoyment of our Natural Wealth: Civic Pride, Conservation, and Irvine Park in the National Story,” features five interpretive sections, each with a theme that tells the story of Chippewa Falls and Irvine Park’s place in local and national history, the university announced in early July. An interactive Learning Pod was also installed to teacher families and children about the ecosystem and the importance of conservation.
The exhibit was planned, researched, written and pitched to Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation & Forestry by students in Frei’s “Seminar in Public History” class over the course of the spring 2022 semester.
Originally planned for 2020, the project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alexis Linder, a public history graduate student, told the Leader-Telegram that the idea behind the exhibit was developed in a team effort.
“We didn’t really pick the theme of the exhibit until we had done some research on it and kind of picked what we wanted to do in the first place,” Linder said. “It was from us noticing patterns in everybody’s research that we noticed a huge theme of group, of community, and that’s what we based it around.”
The themes covered in the exhibit are: “The Land: Indigenous Origins;” “The Turn of the Century: Logging & Industry;” “The Movement: City Beautiful;” “The Zoo: Beginnings & Change Over Time;” and “The Community: Past, Present & Future.”
Linder said the group wanted to focus on the park’s role as a “natural wealth” in the Chippewa Falls community, referring to a quote by President Theodore Roosevelt. She noted that the park lands — now housing the zoo, Sunny Valley Schoolhouse and the Rumbly Bridge — have a history that can be traced back to Indigenous uses.
“You don’t even have to be in the 1900s to realize how strong the community is and how valuable this park and land was,” Linder said. “And I hope people leave there with a new appreciation for when they do walk around the park, and when they do see everything.”
The exhibit officially opened to the public on Memorial Day. John Jiménez, director of Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation & Forestry, stated in a university news release that the exhibit was met with “rave reviews.”
“It’s extremely impressive,” Jiménez told the university. “I’m floored with how it all came out. I had an idea of what it would look like, but seeing it and walking through the history of Chippewa Falls, the park system and Irvine Park is simply amazing.”
The exhibit was funded by Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation & Forestry to the tune of $10,000, according to Linder.
And Linder, who someday hopes to work in a museum as a director, says her work with the exhibit isn’t quite done yet. She will continue to intern with the park and fine-tune the exhibit until December. From there, she said she hopes to see the project continue to expand and upgrade, adding that Jiménez had expressed interest in continuing to work with UW-Eau Claire classes on future projects.
“This exhibit was blank, and that is such a rare opportunity for someone in museums to completely build an exhibit from scratch,” Linder said. “What a unique opportunity — and it was amazing.”