UW-Eau Claire is postponing a $15 million project for one dormitory while keeping another empty for potential coronavirus quarantining as it sees students still eager to live on campus this fall even amid a pandemic.
Earlier this spring, the university decided to put an addition and renovation project for Governors Hall on hold, making 342 beds in the co-ed dormitory available for the 2020-21 academic year.
However, one of the older dormitories on campus — the 244-bed Putnam Hall — will be used exclusively for students confirmed to have COVID-19 to quarantine for two weeks and for those awaiting virus test results.
“In essence we wound up with a little net gain in rooms available for students,” said Quincy Chapman, UW-Eau Claire’s director of housing and residence life.
The Governors Hall project delay, which was decided after the university refunded rent from on-campus students who departed when in-person classes were cancelled in March, helps ease financial pressure brought on by the pandemic. But it also turned out to be fortuitous as there have been about 350 more students who have reserved a spot on campus than this time last year, Chapman said.
“We haven’t seen a lot of students changing their mind,” he added.
That may change as the start of the semester nears, but he said a virtual town hall the university held earlier this week with parents and returning students had more questions about how classes would be held in fall and less about the various COVID-19 precautions in residence halls.
Even before an edict from the UW System this week requiring students to wear face masks in all public university buildings, UW-Eau Claire had made its own preparations. That included a contest for picking designs for the two reusable face masks each student will be issued in the fall.
Based on the new rules, there will be few occasions where students will have the lower halves of their faces uncovered — save for brushing their teeth, eating in the cafeteria and relaxing in their dorm rooms.
“Students will be required to wear masks in all areas of the residence hall except their own room, including wearing masks when they visit other rooms,” Chapman stated.
Occupancy limits will also be placed on lounges and study spaces in the residence halls. Guests to residence halls will be limited and visitors will need to be pre-registered and screened with questions about their health.
UW-Eau Claire students will be able to get tested for coronavirus at the Student Health Service located on Upper Campus near most of the dormitories.
For those who suspect they may have caught the disease, they would have a short-term stay in Putnam Hall to get their test results. If the test comes back positive, those students would need to quarantine there for two weeks.
The university has already worked out ways to get necessities to those students during their recuperation without putting anyone else’s health in jeopardy.
“The biggest thing because they can’t go anywhere is how do we get them things they need for 14 days,” Chapman said.
For food, the students will be able to order meals from Hilltop Center and staff will deliver them to their doors. Plans for how medication and other items would be delivered without contact between university staff and students in Putnam Hall are being worked out.
Putnam Hall will not have live-in staff as the other dormitories do, Chapman said. Instead it will have on-call support staff, likely getting help from employees in the neighboring Katherine Thomas Hall, he added.
Students confirmed to have COVID-19 would be on a separate floor from those who are in Putnam Hall for a shorter stay as they await test results.
If students don’t want to quarantine in Putnam Hall, Chapman said they also have the option of going to their parents’ home while they recover.
Some other aspects of on-campus life will also be slightly different when students return this fall.
Instead of the usual en masse arrival of prior years, this year’s move-in procedure will be more gradual.
Students will have assigned times on Aug 15, 16, 22 and 23 to drop their furniture and luggage off in their assigned rooms, but will not be allowed to stay overnight there. Instead, the dormitories will undergo a thorough cleaning before students can begin living in them on Aug. 26. Classes will start on Sept. 2.
The university’s website also advises students with underlying health issues or COVID-19 risk factors to carefully consider whether on-campus housing is safe for themselves.
Dining areas at Hilltop Center also will have fewer seats so people are spread out to reduce the chance of spreading germs. More of the food items will be prepackaged, instead of students picking their own ingredients.
“The salad bar is probably not going to be an option this year,” Chapman said, noting that’s become the case with most restaurants as well.