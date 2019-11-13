What do a western Wisconsin farm, a local coffee shop, a free medical clinic and a Catholic church have in common?
They all attract Spanish-speaking community members from the Eau Claire area who are helping UW-Eau Claire students improve their Spanish-language skills and grow their cultural competencies.
“Language isn’t something you keep to yourself,” Bethany Johnson, a UW-Eau Claire sophomore from Rice Lake, said of studying Spanish. “You have to get to know people and cultures because a language is something you share with other people. Spanish is a way to make connections and to learn about other people.”
Johnson, who is majoring in biology and Spanish, is among the UW-Eau Claire students making those important connections with Spanish speakers through the university’s “Community-Based Spanish” University Honors course.
Now in its third year, the class gives students opportunities to put their language skills to use by immersing them in Eau Claire or nearby places where native-Spanish speakers often gather.
“The students experience different groups of Spanish-speaking people from different parts of the world who are here for different reasons,” said Carter Smith, the professor of languages who teaches the class. “It gives them a unique experience outside the classroom.”
For example, some students volunteer at the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, greeting native-Spanish-speaking patients or playing with their children during their parents’ appointments. Others visit with people after the weekly Spanish mass at a church in Altoona or help area schools translate documents into Spanish.
Still others visit a local cafe where Spanish-speaking community members gather weekly for coffee and conversation. The people who meet there are from various Spanish-speaking parts of the world, many of whom are professionals or are married to professionals who have found their way to the Chippewa Valley for different reasons, Smith said.
The opportunity to communicate outside the classroom with native-Spanish speakers who have had different life experiences is a wonderful learning experience, Johnson said.
“Grammar and conversational fluency are very different things,” Johnson said. “We get to experiment with communicating with people from different places who often have different accents.”
Every fall Smith’s class also tours a western Wisconsin dairy farm that has long hired migrant workers from Mexico.
The students use their Spanish language skills to talk with the workers, learning about the farm as well as the workers’ families and their lives in western Wisconsin and in Mexico.
“It’s a unique out-of-the-classroom experience,” Smith said of the visit to the farm. “The classroom is a controlled environment, but this isn’t controlled. It’s more spontaneous, which is important to language growth.”
Johnson agrees, noting that by touring the farm she gained knowledge about the agricultural industry — an industry that is important to the region — while also growing her Spanish vocabulary.
“We spent the day on a dairy farm learning about and from workers who are here from Mexico,” Johnson said of the daylong visit. “Agriculture is a big part of our community, so it was interesting to learn about the farm. We also learned a lot about the workers’ journeys, all while being immersed in the Spanish language.
“There are lots of aspects of Spanish that you can’t learn in the classroom or in a book, so this was a great opportunity to get to know new people and cultures.”
Bringing his students to the farm also helps them put a face on immigration, a topic that students often hear about from media and other sources, Smith said.
“It gives the students a different perspective about immigration than what they hear in politics or on TV,” Smith said. “This is not a political class; it’s not about current events. But immigration is a topic that often makes people get on one side or the other and that’s not necessary.
“The students get to know the workers here. They find out what life is like for them here, why they are here, what their life is like in Mexico. They find out they are different from each other but not that different.”