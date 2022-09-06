090722_dr_Putnam_4a

Demolition on Putnam Hall began Tuesday on the UW-Eau Claire campus. Neighboring dormitory Katharine Thomas Hall will also be torn down this fall. The two dormitories are set to be replaced by a new Science and Health Sciences building.

EAU CLAIRE — Each swipe the demolition excavator’s long arm took at Putnam Hall ripped out more bricks, cinder blocks and threads of reinforcing steel from the old UW-Eau Claire dormitory.

On Tuesday morning, demolition workers from Milwaukee-based MRD Group began tearing apart the building that had housed students for 64 years so the campus can clear land for a new sciences facility.

