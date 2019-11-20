UW-Eau Claire has suspended five student athletes from the university’s football team after racist social media messages including references to the Black Male Empowerment group on campus were posted to Twitter.
The Dean of Students’ office is investigating the incident, said Mike Rindo, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations.
Rindo said Wednesday the university cannot identify the suspended students because an investigation is ongoing.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt on Tuesday condemned the messages.
“Blugolds, today a thread of racist messages that included a photograph of a burning cross was used to target members of the @BMEMPOWERMENT group,” Schmidt said in a tweet. “Our campus will not tolerate this racist action. I have asked the Dean of Students Office to investigate and take appropriate action.”
UW-Eau Claire’s Black Male Empowerment group released a brief statement through Twitter.
“As President of Black Male Empowerment I would like to attest to the injustice and racial discrimination displayed upon us as a minority group on the campus of UW-EAU CLAIRE. We will stand up for our rights and bring light to the situation. No ignorant slander shall be Tolerated!”
The messages in the Snapchat string included a picture of a cross burning at a Ku Klux Klan event.
“For all who can’t make the BME meeting, (name deleted) and I are holding WME tonight at 7,” a message reads, referencing a non-existent White Male Empowerment group.
“I’ll be there but I’ll be like 5 minutes late. Think the cross will still be burning? Don’t wanna miss that again,” said another message.
“Yeah we don’t do it till 10 minutes in. That pic is from last weeks meeting,” replied a message referencing the burning cross.
This is the second racist incident UW-Eau Claire has dealt with this school year. In September a message telling UW-EC junior Kayde Langer, who is Red Lake Ojibwe, to “go back to the rez” and including a racial slur was written on her doom room wall. The university was conducting a multi-department investigation into the September incident.