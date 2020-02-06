Molly Larson and Anna Timmerman may never look at a cup of coffee quite the same way after traveling to Guatemala as part of a Winterim immersion that included tours of coffee farms and homestays with coffee farmers.
The UW-Eau Claire students say seeing how Guatemalans — including the coffee farmers — live has them thinking about the world in a new way.
“We learned the entire process of creating a cup of coffee, from growing to harvesting to roasting to brewing,” says Larson, a sophomore environmental geography and German major from Eau Claire. “We also learned a lot about how climate change is affecting the coffee crop, and how this is putting these farmers’ livelihoods in jeopardy.”
Assisting coffee farmers with their harvesting and spending time with their families also was eye-opening for Anna Timmerman, a junior human resource management major and Spanish for health professions minor from De Pere.
“The farmer who led my small group, who was about my age, wakes up every day and walks for an hour up the mountain to his plot of land,” says Timmerman. “He works all day in the field, but he also is a student studying computer science. After working all day, he starts his homework at 10 p.m.”
Choices re-examined
The interactions and experiences they had have Timmerman and Larson rethinking their day-to-day choices.
“I drink coffee every day, but not once have I stopped to think about who harvested my coffee and how they are treated,” Timmerman says. “This immersion has really pushed me to purchase fair trade items and to think about my contribution to a larger global issue.”
That kind of shift in thinking is what program leaders want students to experience during the two-week immersion, which this year took 16 Blugolds to Central America in January.
The hope is that students expand their views and perspectives, says Renee Strehlau, campus facilities planner and immersion co-leader.
“We also want them to critically think about the many systems at work in our own culture, and how those systems and each person’s own decisions and actions impact those systems and others around them,” she says.
For most students, including Larson and Timmerman, the homestays were especially powerful, says Jeff DeGrave, UW-Eau Claire intercultural immersions coordinator and co-leader of the Guatemalan immersion program.
Students stayed with local families, helping them with their household duties, which gives them an understanding of how life in a small city in Guatemala compares to their own lives in the U.S., DeGrave says.
“When we make deep connections with people from very different backgrounds, we can appreciate differences and help support those different from ourselves,” DeGrave says.
Meaningful work
A service-learning project also was part of the program. The Blugolds worked with Ij’atz, a local coffee cooperative, to extend the exterior walls of its kitchen. The renovation will allow the women who work in the space to serve more people, which will bring in additional income. Students were taught to mix cement, lay cement bricks, add mortar and build the metal infrastructure that supported the cement walls.
“It was exhausting but meaningful physical labor,” DeGrave says.
The Blugolds took cooking, weaving and sewing classes. They also focused on topics relating to social and environmental justice, including farming; trade; sustainable organic farming; social dynamics within families, businesses and others; discrimination against women; environmental issues; and poverty.
“(The immersion) made me even more passionate about issues like social and environmental justice, and it motivated me to travel and continue to learn about new cultures as often as I can,” Larson says. “It also reminded me to seek out stories that are different from my own, because this is how we learn and become more empathetic people.”
Making connections
Timmerman, who also has participated in an immersion in Argentina, says the programs have allowed her to experience different cultures and practice her Spanish-speaking skills. They helped her build connections with people in other parts of the world, as well as with UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff.
Timmerman says she was nervous before her first immersion in Argentina but is grateful she was pushed out of her comfort zone.
“I almost did not get on the plane,” Timmerman says. “I did not want to go at all, but I was required to go for my minor. By the end of the three weeks, I was trying to figure out how to extend the program so I could stay longer.”
Larson says her time in Guatemala confirmed she is following an academic path that aligns with her passions and interests. She now is considering working in environmental law.
“This immersion experience opened my eyes to the racial disparities in environmental protection, both in Guatemala and here in the U.S.,” she says. “(It) gave me a new outlook on these issues and I now have a more well-rounded understanding of environmental justice.”