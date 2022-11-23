20222-20221116-Entrepreneurs-01-002-.jpg

Blugolds Connor Smith, left, and Leyirabari Gininwa meet in a collaborative workspace in downtown Eau Claire to continue developing their idea for an app to make it easy for community members to find students looking for part-time, flexible work. The UCo app team, which included UW-Eau Claire entrepreneurship students, won Eau Claire’s Startup 48 contest this fall.

 Photo by Shane Opatz

EAU CLAIRE — Flexibility and connection with the community are at the heart of UCo, an app concept recently honored at Eau Claire’s annual business jumpstart competition, Startup 48.

And also at the heart of it are UW-Eau Claire students Connor Smith, Leyirabari Gininwa, Alexis Gonzales, Kaitlyn Madole, Kim Sieja, Caden Peterson, Breann Cagle and Clarke Mouw.

Tags

