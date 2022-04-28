EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire student Baillie Ollila felt like something was missing when she moved to Eau Claire from her home in White Bear Lake, Minn.
Prior to moving here, she volunteered for Darby’s Dancers, a nonprofit dedicated to offering dance classes to children and adults with special needs.
Ollila said she wanted to do something similar here, but she couldn’t find a program with the same objective. So, she decided to take matters into her own hands.
Olilla, a junior kinesiology-rehabilitative science student, reached out to Professor Marquell Johnson, director of the university’s P.R.I.D.E. program, with an idea. P.R.I.D.E., which stands for Physical activity and Recreation for Individuals with Disabilities in the Eau Claire area, is a program dedicated to serving children with cognitive, sensory and physical disabilities, ages 5-16, by providing them with individualized or group instruction in the areas of skill development, fitness, and sport or recreational activities.
Under the guidance of Johnson and Professor Tara Putnam, and supported by the UW-Eau Claire kinesiology students and staff, Ollila created the P.R.I.D.E. Dance program.
The program, which launched this spring, offered two hour-long classes for students with disabilities between the ages of 6 and 17 every Monday in a donated space at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. A total of 12 students ranging from 6 years old to 16 enrolled in the pilot program. Divided by age, each class was led by a total 24 undergraduate volunteers from the university.
Ollila said her goal in creating the class is to promote similar programming in the community.
“Starting a program like this in Eau Claire not only provides that opportunity, but I think it also encourages other businesses and individuals to kind of look inward and look at what they’re doing with their own programming for individuals who do not have disabilities,” Ollila said. “I’m hoping to use this program to continue to promote the inclusion of individuals with disabilities in the area.”
Johnson, also the director of P.R.I.D.E.4Adults, said this is the first P.R.I.D.E. program specifically designed around dance. Johnson spoke highly of Ollila’s commitment to the project, and he said the program serves to benefit both the young students and the university volunteers.
On one hand, P.R.I.D.E. Dance offers children with disabilities in the community a P.R.I.D.E. program that may be more appealing to them than the other programs offered. Johnson noted that there aren’t many programs in the Chippewa Valley that promote an appreciation for the arts amongst children with disabilities, and he hopes that P.R.I.D.E. Dance exposes those children to something that their peers are afforded regularly.
On the other hand, Johnson said the dance program helps university students interested in the health fields see how inclusive programming is beneficial to the populations they may one day hope to serve.
“It was really cool to see how Baillie was able to pull this off and the interest that we received from families of children with disabilities,” Johnson said.
This spring’s pilot P.R.I.D.E. Dance program concluded on April 18 with an end-of-season recital. Ollila called the recital a success, reporting a total of 208 ticket sales.
“Having the community come in and cheer these kids on was such an incredible experience and something so fun to watch,” Ollila said. “They were so excited and I’m just as excited as these kids and volunteers, as well.”
Looking back, both Ollila and Johnson said they couldn’t be happier with the way the program’s first season went. Johnson called the general reactions to the program “overwhelmingly positive.”
Ollila said the best part of directing the P.R.I.D.E. Dance program was noticing the growth of herself, her volunteers and her students. Many of the participants, Ollila noted, never had prior dance experience. She said she saw a great shift in confidence between the first class and final recital in a lot of the students.
“I think it went really well — honestly, better than I could have ever expected,” she said. “These kids had so much fun. These volunteers had so much fun. I couldn’t have asked for a better season, a better pilot program. I’m really excited to see how things go.”
Looking to the future, Ollila and Johnson both said they hope the P.R.I.D.E. Dance program continues to grow. Later this year, they hope to expand the program to run from fall through spring.
“We look forward to reflecting on this initial attempt at the program and then refining it for future offerings,” Johnson said. “Just starting out, it’s really about increasing the number of participants you want to do the program, expanding upon the types of dances that are learned within the program, but just, overall, continuing to increase the appreciation for dance and allowing performers of individual disabilities to take advantage of the opportunity.”
Johnson noted that he would, potentially, like to expand the P.R.I.D.E. Dance program to P.R.I.D.E.4Adults, as well, but he said that would require a director who is just as dedicated as Ollila, enough interest from the community and a space to hold classes.
Ollila also said she hopes to see more students enroll in the program, even after she has graduated and moved on.
“My hope is to set the program up in a way that it can continue to be undergraduate-run, and that this program will continue after I graduate,” Ollila said.
To learn more about the P.R.I.D.E. Dance program or enroll a student in next season’s classes, contact Ollila at ollilabr7304@uwec.edu, or faculty advisors Johnson and Putnam at johnmarq@uwec.edu or putnamt@uwec.edu, respectively.