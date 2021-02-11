EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire students peacefully protested Thursday afternoon in response to recent racist Snapchat posts and to demand more accountability going forward from university officials.
The student-led demonstrations began with a gathering in Schofield Auditorium to discuss how to make campus safer and more welcoming for people of color. That was followed by a sit-in in the hallway outside Chancellor James Schmidt’s office and students delivering letters to the chancellor’s office. Nearly identical plans are in place for a Friday afternoon demonstration.
COVID-19 contact tracing protocols were in place, and students wore masks and stayed physically distanced. Hand sanitizer was available, and auditorium seats were disinfected after the gathering.
The demonstrations occurred in the wake of racist Snapchat posts allegedly made by a student last week. The posts, which surfaced on social media, were titles of the student’s Snapchat stories. The titles included an emoji reference insinuating the N-word and language about George Floyd, a Black man who was killed last May after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The student’s story was at one point titled “George Floyd’s Breathing Tips.”
The student did not respond to multiple interview requests from the Leader-Telegram.
About 40 students sat in the auditorium Thursday while student organizers spoke. They expressed frustration and anger with their repeated, largely fruitless attempts in recent years to work with campus officials on steps the university could take to improve campus safety.
Student organizers demanded actions from university leadership, starting with Schmidt. They want the university to take active steps to make campus safer for Black, indigenous and people of color in the near future. If steps are not taken, they believe Schmidt should step down from his job.
“If the chancellor is not going to take action and he’s not going to protect and create an equitably safe community on campus that is inclusive (to) BIPOC students ... we think he should resign,” student organizer Stephanie Hoeksema said.
The first demand mentioned Thursday was that Schmidt acknowledge the racist Snapchat incident.
“The silence is deafening,” Hoeksema said.
Teresa O’Halloran, UW-Eau Claire interim vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, released a statement Thursday after the demonstrations that condemned the Snapchat posts and commended the students’ safe, peaceful protest.
“The entire UW-Eau Claire leadership team denounces the racist social media post that has inflicted pain for our campus community,” the statement read. “As an educational institution we know that only by working together to change racist behaviors can we create a more inclusive and supportive campus. The staff from the Division of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs has been engaging with students all week, and next week Chancellor Schmidt and I will be meeting with some of the students protesting to continue discussing how we can work together to become an antiracist, non-oppressive institution.”
In a statement Monday, O’Halloran said the campus Bias Incident Reporting Team is investigating the Snapchat posts. Citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, she said the university is unable to release further information on the matter.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, released a statement Tuesday saying in part that “appropriate action must be taken to make clear that racism will never be tolerated” at the university.
“Every student who comes to learn at UW-Eau Claire deserves a welcoming environment free from hatred,” the statement read. “Sadly, this has proven to not be the case, as the racist vitriol uncovered last weekend proves ... I’m glad there are systems in place at UWEC to investigate incidents like this. I trust that UWEC will continue to work with those who sent the offending Snapchats and also those who were harmed by this … We cannot turn a blind eye to this situation and hope the matter resolves itself. There must be an open and honest dialogue on how we make sure another hateful attack never happens on the campus of UWEC again.”
Student demands
Students also demanded changes to the university’s student code of conduct and faculty and academic staff rules and procedures. Those changes include adding language noting that “any form of racial harassment such as physical, verbal, or electronic harassment is an expellable offense.”
Student organizer Jackson Wolff expressed indignation that racist incidents keep happening and result in little action from university leaders. Wolff said he enrolled in the university to learn, not to deal with racism or explain why his existence as a Black man is valid.
“We are students first,” Wolff said. “We did not come here to educate the administration … We deserve dignity and respect, love and comfort … We deserve to come here and feel OK and get an education. That is all we signed up for.”
They also said the student who made the Snapchat posts must apologize and acknowledge his wrongdoing while focusing on the harm his words caused.
“He needs to expose himself to these darker parts that he chose to engage with, because otherwise it just goes unnoticed and unpunished and that acts as a reinforcer for him and more people to keep doing it,” Hoeksema said.
Students said the Snapchat posts are only the latest example that shows students of color are not adequately protected and supported by the university.
“This individual (who posted on Snapchat) is a prime example that racism runs rampant on our campus, and he’s not alone,” student organizer Rossellin Gaitan said.
Another demand involved Schmidt donating his most recent pay raise to support students of color, such as starting a scholarship for prospective BIPOC students. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Schmidt received a 2% raise of $5,271, bringing his 2021 salary to $268,813.
“That would be a really great way for (Schmidt) to acknowledge the harm and say that he’s going to do something different and actually put some action behind that,” Hoeksema said. “That’s about restoring trust.”
Students also aim to create better resources to improve the university’s racial atmosphere. One proposal involves forming a justice board led by experts that would have BIPOC student oversight.
Wolff said officials’ inaction in response to racist events in recent years has shown Black and brown people that the university doesn’t care about them.
“Unfortunately there are people on campus … that came here to hinder our validation,” Wolff said. “Once again, we have to come here and tell them that … the voices of BIPOC people matter.“
Gaitan agreed, saying officials do not do enough to protect students of color.
“You use us, but when we say, ‘We’re here, help us,’ nothing happens,” Gaitan said.
The students know they do not have all the answers, but they said current practices are not working.
“We don’t need to be experts to know something needs to change,” Hoeksema said.
When she saw the posts, Hoeksema was disturbed yet not (necessarily) surprised.
“It just felt like, ‘not again,’” Hoeksema said.
With several racist incidents made public in less than two years, Hoeksema said there is an “undeniable pattern” that the university must address. She and other students have unfortunately become accustomed to organizing after racist incidents.
“We feel almost some type of cynicism that it really does fall on the backs of BIPOC students to do anything when this happens,” Hoeksema said.
Despite another dispiriting incident, students said they plan to continue speaking out and working to hold campus officials accountable.
“This is what fuels us, this is what keeps us going — this anger that nothing is being done,” Gaitan said.
Job termination
Shortly after the Snapchat posts circulated on social media, the student was fired from his job as a strategist at InfluenceX, a tech startup based in Miami.
Aadi Bhanti, CEO and co-founder of Influence X, told the Leader-Telegram he was informed of the posts last Saturday and that he and the company’s other co-founder made the decision to immediately terminate the student.