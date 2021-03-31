EAU CLAIRE — The UW-Eau Claire student body will vote in April on whether to add a new student fee of up to $90 per semester to help pay for rent and maintenance costs for the proposed Sonnentag Centre.
The Sonnentag complex is planned to sit on land along Menomonie Street bordered by the Chippewa River State Trail. The proposal includes a major event center with 5,100 seats, a fitness center, an indoor synthetic turf fieldhouse and a Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine center and imaging clinic.
The UW-EC Student Senate on Monday voted to approve the referendum question, which will ask students in an April election if they favor a segregated fee of up to $90 per student, per semester.
The fee is necessary for UW-Eau Claire, through the UW System, to lease space in the Sonnentag facility and contribute to building maintenance, according to Student Senate documents.
If the referendum is successful, it’s likely the student fee would be less than $90 per semester, but “we at Student Senate wanted to put a cap on it,” said Anna Ziebell, UW-Eau Claire student body president and fourth-year student.
If the referendum passes, the new student fee won’t go into effect until the Sonnentag complex is completed and students have access to the new facility.
Students will vote on the referendum from April 12 to April 14, during the university’s annual Student Senate election.
The Sonnentag project began when UW-Eau Claire alumni and owners of County Materials Corp. John and Carolyn Sonnentag made a $10 million-value gift, including 21 acres of their company’s land along Menomonie street in the donation.
Inside the student referendum
Full-time UW-Eau Claire students currently pay $684 per semester in segregated fees, according to the university’s website.
If students approve the referendum, the Sonnentag Centre won’t be the only big-ticket item included in their fees. In 2006 students began paying $326 per year to fund a new $48.8 million Davies Center, which opened in 2012. Students are expected to pay the Davies Center surcharge until the 2030-2031 school year, according to Leader-Telegram archives.
Ziebell said that since the Sonnentag complex would be a public-private partnership instead of a building project spearheaded completely by UW-Eau Claire, university students will pay a much smaller fee for access to the new facility.
“There have been students in the past that paid for (the Davies Center) and never used it,” Ziebell said. At the Sonnentag, “we will only be paying to lease certain portions, specifically the fitness and wellness facility and events center … it’s a much cheaper option for students to replace Zorn Arena.”
Voting will take place online. Students will begin voting April 12 at 8 a.m. and the survey will close April 14 at 5 p.m., Ziebell said. Other than the Sonnentag referendum, a constitutional ratification and student body president, vice president and Student Senate positions will also be on the April ballot.
Ziebell said she’s hopeful the referendum will spur more students to vote, noting that UW-Eau Claire typically has a relatively high student election turnout average — 25% to 30% of the student body.
“I hope a lot of students vote, because that will help us gauge how students feel about this referendum,” she said. “I’m expecting (to see) a high voter turnout.”
A pivotal vote
The immediate progress of the Sonnentag project depends on the success of the student referendum, officials say.
“If we don’t have a successful referendum vote, we don’t necessarily have a project,” said Kimera Way, president of Eau Claire Community Complex Inc., the nonprofit entity created to serve as owner of the development.
On-campus student centers or recreational facilities are typically funded by student fees, Way said Wednesday. Usually the university would work with the state and the student body to negotiate a student fee increase, she said.
“We have an opportunity to use this model, a public-private partnership where the university wouldn’t own the building because it’s not on campus, but it would lease the recreational facility part of the project,” Way said. “For that lease, the student fees need to cover the fees to use the building.”
If the student body votes no on the Sonnentag referendum, UW-Eau Claire — which would be the Sonnentag complex’s “major tenant,” Way said — can’t fund a lease there.
“We’d have to go back to square one,” Way said.
If the student referendum is successful, UW-Eau Claire’s participation in the Sonnentag project will also need approval from the UW System.
“There are three things that have to happen for this project to be the realization of many dreams and hopes,” Way said. “A successful student fee referendum, approval from the UW System, and we must start construction this year.”
Also involved in the Sonnentag project are UW-Eau Claire, the city of Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System and Blugold Real Estate, a subsidiary of the university foundation.
In January 2020 the city made a nonbinding commitment to contribute $6 million to $8.5 million to the project.
The Sonnentag Centre was first announced publicly in 2014. A groundbreaking slated for last summer was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The development was first estimated to cost $90 million to $100 million, but a new version of the plan doesn’t include a new YMCA, which pulled out of the Sonnentag project in late 2019.
Leader-Telegram reporter Andrew Dowd contributed to this report.