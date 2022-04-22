EAU CLAIRE — To cap off UW-Eau Claire’s annual Green Week, and in celebration of Earth Day, today will mark the grand opening of the university’s new Student Sustainability Resource Center, located in Room 105 of the Davies Student Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave.
The center, which will occupy the space formerly used by University Printing Services, is a physical manifestation of the university’s commitment to sustainability, said Student Body President Jaden Mikoulinskii.
“The center is physical in nature in that people can gather in the space, but it’s also conceptual in that we’ll finally have a designated time and place for sustainability-related creativity,” Mikoulinskii said. “This space, essentially, will give students who have sustainability as a forefront of their passion and their morality a tangible location and a safe space where they know they’re valued and they’re heard.”
Mikoulinskii said the space will feature several forms of academic and creative programming designed to educate the student body on different campus sustainability efforts, activism and policy.
The idea behind the SSRC was initially presented to Mikoulinskii toward the end of the 2020-2021 school year by the former director of the Student Office of Sustainability, Lauren Becker. It was the efforts of the SOS, currently directed by Maddie Loeffler and advised by Professor James Boulter, that finally brought the concept to fruition, Mikoulinskii said.
The SOS, housed under the university’s Student Senate, is a student-led organization dedicated to the allocation of UW-Eau Claire Green Funds for projects, programs and events that address the various sustainability areas of transportation, energy, waste, climate change, water, food systems, campus ecology and education.
Loeffler, a fourth-year environmental geography student, said in a prepared statement that there are three primary goals behind the SSRC: increasing the accessibility of student involvement in sustainability, engaging and amplifying student voices, and providing resources directly to students.
“The space will contribute to increased student engagement with the SOS, the Administrative Office of Sustainability, and student organizations like Conservation Club,” Loefler wrote. “It will provide a consistent way for students to access resources like the Green Fund, energy-saving kits, and waste-sorting guides.”
According to Loeffler and Boulter, the SSRC will feature collaboration spaces, a front desk, towered garden space for herbs and other small plants, student artwork commissioned by the SOS, a lounge area and informational books.
A campus-wide commitment
UW-Eau Claire has long-demonstrated a commitment to sustainability. In fact, the university was named in the 2022 edition of the Princeton Review Guide to Green Campuses. Efforts that include the incorporation of LED lights throughout campus, the use of green cleaning products, the elimination of coal from campus fuel mix and the use of non-Glyphosate weed removal alternatives contribute to a campus that is clean and environmentally conscious.
The university’s commitment to sustainability is further affirmed by the UW-Eau Claire 2025 Strategic Plan, which established a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The plan also included the creation of a Chancellor’s Advisory Council on Sustainability and Climate Action and the implementation of a sustainability-oriented curriculum for students.
Davies, itself, is a model of sustainability. The $48.8 million student center features composting sites, compostable plates and dinnerware, locally grown food options, a vegetated roof that reduces the amount of runoff from the building, solar panels that reduce water heating costs, and a plumbing design that uses 20% less water than the baseline calculated for the building.
Boulter, who has been advisor of the SOS for around 12 years, said the SOS is largely responsible for these green improvements over the years.
The organization was founded around the year 2010, when students supported a referendum in favor of establishing a university Green Fund. Today, the roughly-$180,000 annual fund is the largest Green Fund in the UW System — and it is one of the only ones that is entirely student-administered, Boulter said.
“UW-Eau Claire has a very strong tradition of student governance.” Boulter said. “This, I think, is a great manifestation of that really strong governance in that they managed to responsibly administer this really substantial sum of money over all these years. And if you look around campus, there’s all this evidence of the things that they’ve done with it.”
By the students, for the students
If students take away anything from the new SSRC, Mikoulinskii said she hopes they recognize it as a place that belongs to them.
“Since this isn’t an administrative sustainability office — this is for students — students should know that the space is at their disposal,” Mikoulinskii said. “They should know that this is no longer a tokenized or performative representation of sustainability efforts on campus. This is really our campus, our Student Senate and our entire community showing that we’re ready to have sustainability conversations.”
Loeffler echoed Mikoulinskii’s sentiments, writing: “I personally did not know about the opportunities for engagement with sustainability as an incoming student, but students both new and returning will. The students who are looking for a university that fits their goals and passion for sustainability and climate action will see that reflected here.”
A grand opening event for the new SSRC will be held at 10 a.m. today in Room 103 of the Davies Center. Statements by student and staff leadership will be given, followed by a ribbon cutting. Guests will then be offered the opportunity to walk through the space.