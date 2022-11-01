EAU CLAIRE — The World Health Organization reported a global increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression by 25% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The same report found women were impacted more severely than men.
In an effort to aid local care providers in addressing this disparity, UW-Eau Claire and the Eau Claire Mayo Clinic Health System are collaborating on Thursday to present a Psychiatry and Psychology Symposium on women’s mental health.
The symposium — scheduled for 12 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, virtually and in the Menomonie Room of the W.R. Davies Student Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave. — will focus on the ways in which the pandemic has impacted women’s mental health, work-life balance and motherhood.
“It’s an area that sometimes can be overlooked in health care,” said UW-Eau Claire professor of psychology and symposium facilitator Jennifer Muehlenkamp.
Muehlenkamp said the symposium will feature five key presentations geared toward helping mental health care providers address common pandemic-driven concerns with women.
One presentation will center around treating depression in women — particularly emphasizing the treatment of menopause.
Another presentation will focus on encouraging healthy adjustment in the context of loss. According to Muehlenkamp, this can range anywhere from loss of freedom, loss of independence or the loss of a loved one.
A third presentation will address the impacts of the pandemic on caregivers who are women of color. An August report by Wisconsin’s long-term care associations — including the Wisconsin Health Care Association, Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living and Wisconsin Assisted Living Association — found that, at the time, there were 23,165 caregiver jobs open across the state, but there were only 19,600 state residents looking for a job.
Over the course of the pandemic, Muehlenkamp said it is women who have borne the brunt of caregiving responsibilities — particularly women of color, who made up 54.1% of home health aides in the U.S. workforce in 2020, according to the Center for American Progress.
Another symposium presentation will focus on the pandemic’s impacts on disordered eating and body image.
Disordered eating encompasses a wide range of eating patterns similar to those associated with eating disorders, but that do not occur as frequently or with the same intensity experienced by someone with a clinically diagnosed eating disorder. These eating patterns include fasting or skipping meals, binge eating, avoidance of specific food groups or types of food, purging or laxative misuse, or an unhealthy preoccupation with body image or weight.
Dr. Allison Chase, regional clinical director of the Eating Recovery Center, told Medical News Today there has been a definite rise in the need for eating disorder care since the start of the pandemic.
“Early in the pandemic, the National Eating Disorders Association saw a 74% increase in calls to its helpline compared to the year prior,” Chase stated in the Medical News Today report. “On our part, since the beginning of this year, we’ve received 89% more new patient calls compared to the same period last year.”
A 2010 National Library of Medicine study found women are “significantly more likely” to experience disordered eating symptoms than men.
The final presentation to be featured at the symposium will address care protocols for victims of sex trafficking, as well as offer suggestions with regard to how the community can support those victims.
The first goal of the women’s mental health symposium, Muehlenkamp said, is “to increase awareness and attention to women’s health and behavioral health.”
The second goal is to “give providers and mental health care workers both knowledge and potential skills they can use to support the women they work with,” she added.
Muehlenkamp noted how, historically, medical care has been studied and implemented based on the experiences of men. But the ways in which people experience symptoms can differ across gender and race, she said, as a result of the varying cultural, social and economic factors surrounding people.
“The pandemic raised awareness of the scope of mental health struggles people can face,” Muehlenkamp said.
With regard to mental health, specifically, Muehlenkamp said women tend to struggle more, and in different ways. By better understanding the unique position of women’s mental health, health care providers can aid in their treatment more effectively. This is why behavioral health care providers are the target audience for Thursday’s symposium, though Muehlenkamp said anyone interested in the topic is welcome to attend.
Muehlenkamp emphasized the value of the university’s collaborative efforts with Mayo. She said UW-Eau Claire’s partnership with community health systems is essential for ensuring community access to top, evidence-based health care in the Chippewa Valley.
To register for the Psychiatry and Psychology Symposium: Women’s Mental Health, visit uwec.universitytickets.com. Admission is $22.