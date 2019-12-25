Kim Wudi felt appalled when she saw the racist messages and photos. Jan Larson was angry and disappointed. Youssra Bentaalla felt shock that led to unsettling questions about her UW-Eau Claire classmates.
These reactions were in response to a Snapchat conversation between students made public last month that included racist comments toward the campus group Black Male Empowerment, references to the Ku Klux Klan and a picture of a burning cross.
An investigation into that incident concluded, but the university did not name the involved students nor their sanctions, citing federal privacy regulations. Since then, UW-Eau Claire has announced steps aimed to improve its campus culture and better handle any similar incidents in the future. The entity assigned with handling potential improvements in the near term is the Rapid Action Task Force for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
As co-chairs of the Rapid Action Task Force, Wudi, Larson and Bentaalla have the opportunity over the next five weeks to guide campus response when racist, homophobic or sexist incidents occur. The co-chairs expect to make a difference but know they can’t erase centuries of institutional racism.
The task force’s goal is to identify areas of immediate need regarding bigoted incidents and make recommendations for improving them to Chancellor James Schmidt by Jan. 31. Schmidt will ultimately approve the recommendations, which should include specific, practical steps to take during the spring semester. There is also a survey where university members can suggest actionable changes for the task force to consider.
The task force will end after submitting its recommendations. In the long run, university members are figuring out a strategic plan to improve campus culture by 2025.
The task force met Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 and will soon begin increasing its workload. It is composed of 16 people chosen from faculty, staff and student nominations and divided into subcommittees on culture, communication and accountability. Members will meet in subcommittees and as a full group multiple times per week beginning Monday. The co-chairs will also provide weekly updates to Schmidt.
In addition to the three main areas of interest, the task force must recommend EDI professional development required for all students that will be ready by June 1, 2020 and recommend EDI initiatives to improve existing requirements for faculty and staff.
Bentaalla, a junior studying psychology, will chair the subcommittee on culture. It will focus on norms, values and behavioral expectations that can begin as soon as possible and serve as part of the university’s long-term plan.
Bentaalla aims to incorporate voices from people of diverse backgrounds, and she appreciates the chance to make an impact before her 2021 graduation.
“This is a great opportunity to actually implement something and be the change instead of just talking about it,” Bentaalla said.
Larson, professor and chair of communication and journalism, will oversee communication and recommend the best ways to contact campus members and the public when racist, homophobic or sexist incidents occur.
Larson said working to make progress on these issues is vitally necessary.
“I don’t think we have a choice,” Larson said. “We have to do better, and having this task force is a way to seek input from the community and to take time to reflect on what we already do and how we can do it better.”
Wudi, the women’s volleyball head coach, will handle accountability. That includes reviewing the BME list of demands presented to Schmidt last month; reviewing policies and procedures related to racist, homophobic or sexist incidents; and determining when the actions will be implemented.
Wudi said conversations have been encouraging so far. She attended UW-Eau Claire and is proud to be affiliated with the university but knows significant work must be done on these important, urgent topics.
Warren Anderson, Vice Chancellor for EDI and Student Affairs, will serve as a resource to the task force and lead the implementation of recommendations approved by Schmidt. Anderson, who began his new role Dec. 16, said the existence of a task force is important because the institution must hold itself to a higher standard and set ethical guidelines for holding people accountable after bigoted incidents.
“We don’t want the institution thinking that someone could go out and do these things and it be brushed under the rug,” Anderson said. “That would be malpractice on our part.”
A student-led silent protest on Nov. 25 helped ensure the messages would not be easily dismissed. Bentaalla participated in the protest and called it a powerful event that made it known students wanted to serve an active role in helping progress occur.
“We were all fed up with all the situations that had happened, and there was no outcome, so that was the students’ way of making a stand for ourselves,” Bentaalla said. “Students do have the power to make a difference and make a change and be heard.”
Anderson said student input is crucial to making positive changes going forward.
“We do this to make sure that we can provide the most engaged, wholesome learning environment and learning experience for the students, but oftentimes we forget the student voices,” Anderson said. “That’s where I’m most encouraged, that the students truly do have a voice in this process.”
Larson said students deserve better support.
“This should not be something that’s a steady drip all day long, every day, of being made to feel less welcome, less included,” Larson said.
Wudi agreed and knows the work will entail challenges, but she said task force members must work with passion to improve campus.
Anderson said the university cannot eliminate bigoted incidents from happening. With the aid of the task force recommendations, though, it can work to minimize their potentially damaging effects and begin chipping away at the university’s racial divisions.
Indeed, Bentaalla said the Snapchat conversation initially divided the campus but soon became a source of unity for many students.
“It brought us together, in a sense, and I think it brought the community together as well,” Bentaalla said. “It’s terrible that it had to happen for this task force to be initiated, but we can see the light out of this terrible situation.”