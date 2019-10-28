In an effort to increase enrollment and retain students, UW-Eau Claire officials announced plans Monday to add three sports, four majors and another 25 members to its Blugold Marching Band.
“We’re making significant investments,” Chancellor James Schmidt said at a news conference on campus. “We plan to be aggressive about it. It’s a great day to be a Blugold.”
The university will hire five or six instructors to teach in new academic programs, including new majors in biomedical engineering, actuarial science and public health as well as a new master’s program in athletic training, said Patricia A. Kleine, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
“Helping students complete their coursework in a more timely manner, leading to higher retention and four-year graduation rates while reducing student debt, is of highest priority,” Kleine said. “Our efforts will be greatly increased by this plan.”
The athletic training faculty member will likely earn about $75,000. The other faculty members will likely have salaries between $90,000 and $100,000, she said.
“We’re really well-staffed,” Kleine said. “We already have faculty in those areas.”
The additional faculty and instructional staff will “increase the number of sections of high-demand classes, thereby reducing the bottleneck some students experience when classes they need are already full,” a news release states.
Schmidt said the plans outlined Monday will help UW-Eau Claire reach its goal of adding 405 students, bringing the university back to its high-enrollment mark of 10,199 full-time equivalent students reached in 2010. The plans should help students graduate in four years, which in turn reduces their overall college debt.
The general retention rate among UW-Eau Claire students is 82.3%. However, Blugold student-athletes have a second-year retention rate of 87.9%.
“We know students who participate in co-curriculars are more likely to stay,” Kleine said.
The Blugold Marching Band, which jumped from 400 members in 2018 to 475 in fall 2018, will increase to 500 students. The band — the second largest in the nation — has numerous members who participate all four years at college, Schmidt said.
“The Blugold Marching Band has been growing for the past 20 years,” said band director Randy Dickerson. “The typical marching band is about 150 members. It’s where we thought we were going. When we got to 200 members, we thought we might have something special.”
Students must apply to be in the band, and Dickerson said he already has a lengthy waiting list. Students from Illinois to Maine to Colorado to Georgia have applied to join the band, he added. Dickerson said he considers 500 the cap for the band.
“I hate to turn people away, but there is nothing I could do about it,” he said.