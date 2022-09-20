092122_dr_Women_1a

Rose-Marie Avin, right, and Sarita Mizin spoke at the new Intersectional Women’s Center at UW-Eau Claire in Eau Claire on Tuesday. The center officially opens Friday.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Inclusion, community and empowerment.

These are the core tenants of what will be UW-Eau Claire’s inaugural Intersectional Women’s Center, a space designed in keeping with the university’s goals of “creating an inclusive campus community that challenges students to develop their intellectual, personal, cultural and social competencies.”