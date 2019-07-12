The UW System Board of Regents on Friday approved two new academic programs at UW-Eau Claire: a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering, and a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Public Health.
“The BME program will complement UW-Eau Claire’s current degree programs in the sciences and mathematics, including its existing Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering,” said Patricia A. Kleine, UW-Eau Claire provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Likewise, the addition of the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Public Health complements our existing health-related majors and will attract additional students seeking health-related careers.”
In both the biomedical engineering and public health programs, students will have experiential learning opportunities including research with faculty, internships and community-engaged service.
“Research opportunities for students in these programs will be enhanced by UW-Eau Claire’s collaborative research agreement with Mayo Clinic Health System,” Kleine said. “Our biomedical engineering and public health students will have unparalleled opportunities for direct clinical research experiences working with UW-Eau Claire faculty and Mayo Clinic physicians and scientists, as well as for the completion of capstone projects and internships with governmental, non-governmental and private organizations in our region.”
Biomedical engineering
The BME, which will be offered starting in fall 2020, is a 128-credit program that can be completed in four years by a full-time student. The curriculum emphasizes the engineering, design, use and manufacture of biocompatible materials and devices such as stents, sutures, drug delivery systems, prosthetics and implants.
The BME program will have its academic home in UW-Eau Claire’s materials science and engineering unit. In addition to already-existing courses in engineering and supporting science and mathematics courses, the program will include five new specialized courses that will be phased into the curriculum. By the end of the program’s fifth year, it is expected that 87 students will be enrolled in the BME program and 45 students will have graduated with the Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering degree.
The BME at UW-Eau Claire is just the third biomedical engineering program in the UW System (the others being offered at UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison), the only such program at a state public regional university, and the only such program north and west of Madison.
Public Health
The Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Public Health program also will be offered starting in fall 2020. The 120-credit program can be completed in four years by a full-time student and includes credits for a complementary second program (a certificate, minor or second major).
The new interdisciplinary major in public health will equip students with the knowledge and skills to understand the distribution and determinants of human health and disease and to develop interventions that preserve and promote health and well-being. Program graduates will be prepared for entry-level public health careers in the public, private and nonprofit sectors as well as graduate-level study. By the end of the fifth year of the public health bachelor’s degree program, it is expected that approximately 105 students will be enrolled in and 29 students will have graduated from the program.
Although several UW System institutions offer programs related to public health, none have offerings comparable to the new UW-Eau Claire public health degree program, Mumford said.
“This new program will prepare students to approach public health issues through the broad lens of social, economic, cultural, health and environmental conditions in addition to policies at the global, national, state and local levels,” Mumford said. “It provides a distinctly different pathway for students to prepare for and contribute to the field of public health and other health-related disciplines.”