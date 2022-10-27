20220921-Kong-Pheng-Pha-0008.jpg

Kong Pheng Pha, an associate professor of critical Hmong studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at UW-Eau Claire, is a co-principal investigator on a $2.2 million National Science Foundation study.

 Contributed Photo by Bill Hoepner

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire is currently home to over 3,000 Hmong residents, according to the Chippewa Valley Museum, comprising the city’s largest ethnic minority group and much of UW-Eau Claire’s minority population.

As stated by PBS, Hmong-Americans make up the largest Asian-American ethnic group in Wisconsin at a population of 58,000.