Kiwibot, a Colombian-owned robotic food delivery startup, has introduced 15 delivery robots to the UW-Eau Claire campus. Students will be able to utilize the new program Sept. 6.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire’s campus sidewalks will guide more than just student footsteps this fall.

They will serve as a roadmap for 15 new food delivery Kiwibots, programmed to bring Blugold Dining orders to students anywhere on campus.