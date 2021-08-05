Effective Monday, students, employees and guests of UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout will be expected to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, the universities announced Thursday.
The announcement comes two months after the universities said vaccinated people could stop wearing masks and social distancing.
Both universities on Thursday noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Eau Claire County to its highest transmission rate, and Dunn County has been moved from "moderate" to "substantial" transmission.
The CDC last month said people should wear masks indoors if they live in a place with "substantial" or "high" COVID-19 transmission.
The universities said they expect people to wear masks in hallways, public spaces, common areas, classrooms, shared offices, shops, conference rooms, studio and lab spaces and when traveling in a vehicle with other people for university business.
People can take masks off in private offices but should be worn whenever another person is in the room. People are not expected to wear masks outdoors, the universities noted.
The universities aren't changing capacity limits, and events and classes will happen as currently scheduled. As of now, classes will remain face-to-face in the fall.
The universities said in an announcement Thursday: "We continue to monitor conditions and we’re committed to moving forward — but there’s still work to do."
New mask requirements don't apply to the Barron County or Marshfield campuses at this time, the universities noted.
The new mask rules are a response to the CDC's recommendations involving the Delta variant of the virus, which health officials say is now the dominant strain in the nation and in Wisconsin.
The universities plan to adjust mask rules in accordance with CDC guidelines, and "will remove the mask expectations based on local conditions and advice from local health officials as data continues to be updated," the announcement said.
Both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout offer free COVID-19 testing for university members and the public.
New cases of COVID-19 are growing in Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties, according to state data. Health departments in all three counties have said the Delta variant is likely spurring the uptick in cases.
