EAU CLAIRE — Warren Anderson, UW-Eau Claire’s vice chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion and student affairs, has been appointed as the UW System’s senior equity, diversity and inclusion officer, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt announced Monday in a letter to faculty, students and staff.
Anderson was hired at UW-Eau Claire in October 2019 and began in December 2019.
The university is launching a nationwide search for a replacement, Schmidt said.
Nominations for people to serve on a search committee are due Dec. 11. The search committee will meet primarily in February, March and April 2021, Schmidt noted.
During his tenure at UW-Eau Claire, Anderson spearheaded the creation of a racial justice center aimed at hosting student and faculty research on race, bringing speakers to campus and hosting conversations about race and social injustice.
The new Center for Racial and Restorative Justice opened this fall, with essayist, author and New York Times opinion writer Roxane Gay as its first guest speaker.
In 2020, Anderson also oversaw COVID-19 testing on the Eau Claire and Rice Lake campuses; those sites have administered more than 20,000 rapid tests to students since September, Schmidt said.
Anderson began at the university in December 2019, months after a tumultuous fall semester. In November 2019, five student athletes had been suspended over a racist social media post, and two months earlier, a racial slur was found written on a Native American student’s dorm room door. Both incidents sparked investigations at the university level.
“I will be forever grateful to Chancellor Schmidt for bringing me in to UW-Eau Claire to serve in such a critical role, and at such a critical time in our nation,” Anderson said in a statement. “Under his leadership, we have been able to reorganize the EDI & SA division to be more responsive to the critical needs of the institution. We have ensured that racial and restorative justice will be a cornerstone of our shared identity for generations to come.”
Anderson’s last day at UW-Eau Claire will be Dec. 11.
“Warren’s strong leadership has been transformative in both student affairs and EDI initiatives,” Schmidt said in the letter. “ ... Warren has provided strategic vision and direction as UW-Eau Claire has established the Center for Racial and Restorative Justice that will become a national model during this time of social and cultural change.”
Beginning Dec. 12, UW-Eau Claire Affirmative Action Director Teresa O’Halloran will serve as interim vice chancellor for the EDI and SA divisions, reporting to Schmidt.
Two units that were temporarily part of the EDI and SA divisions will be reassigned until a new vice chancellor for enrollment management is chosen. Athletics will report directly to Schmidt, and Recreation and Sports Operations will report to Vice Chancellor Grace Crickette, Schmidt said.