EAU CLAIRE — Upgrades underway at Simpson Field that are slated to be done in spring will allow UW-Eau Claire to host its first outdoor track and field meet in over two decades.
Bleachers that can seat up to 2,000 people are being built along the east side of the oval track behind the McPhee Center on the university’s Upper Campus.
Nick Hoven, assistant athletic director, said the bleachers are on schedule to be finished in March. A new press box and some concrete work are also slated to be done this spring.
The improvements to the on-campus field are setting the stage for a late April track and field meet — an event UW-Eau Claire hasn’t hosted since 2001 because Simpson Field’s facilities had lagged behind its peers.
Dan Schumacher, the university’s athletic director, sees enthusiasm building for the historic return of outdoor home meets.
“People have been waiting for it,” he said.
And Schumacher hopes that excitement over seeing another sport play on campus will propel the final and largest part of the donor-driven multi-phase upgrade project at Simpson Field.
The first phase included adding artificial turf, lighting, a scoreboard, facilities for shot put, hammer throw, discus and javelin, and improvements to the track. That was done between 2019 and 2020 using $2.2 million in donor funds. Phase two, also being funded through donations and priced at a little over $1 million, is the work currently underway.
Fundraising has already begun for the third phase, which will feature a 4,000-seat grandstand added on the west side of the track to seat home team fans. That will include a concessions stand, restrooms, elevator and press box.
The upgrades are intended to make Simpson Field competitive with athletic facilities at other universities in our conference.
“It will be along the lines of what you see at La Crosse, River Falls and things like that,” Schumacher said.
The project’s third phase will also include some parking close to the field. There’s also the potential for luxury boxes with the grandstand, if funding allows.
A phase three cost estimate is currently being calculated, Schumacher said. Figures from when the project was first drafted four years ago are outdated, he said, especially given recent inflation that has included construction prices.
The goal is to have that final phase of the project done by fall 2025, but Schumacher admits the current economic climate raises doubts if the donation-driven upgrades can be done by then.
“I don’t know that we’re going to meet that date,” he said. “That is a goal, a lofty goal.”
Improvements made to date at Simpson Field have allowed sports that previously just would’ve used it for practice to play games there.
After the artificial turf was installed, the university’s women’s lacrosse team played its debut game there in March 2021. Blugold soccer games — previously held off-campus at Bollinger Fields — also now play home matches at Simpson Field.
Schumacher said the short walk from the university’s on-campus dormitories to Simpson Field has helped bring more spectators out to home games.
“We’re getting a lot more student attendance because it’s on campus,” he said.
After the final phase of the field’s upgrades are complete to accommodate crowds for football, the university is planning to play those home games at Simpson Field as well.
Currently the Blugold football team plays its games on the artificial turf field at the city’s Carson Park, which also hosts Eau Claire high school teams.
The city government is aware of the university’s plans to relocate its football games and has just begun to have preliminary, internal discussions about what that will mean for the future of the field at Carson Park, according to an email from Lane Berg, Eau Claire’s community development director.
Artificial turf at Carson Park is nearing the time when it should be replaced, according to a plan of capital projects the city anticipates doing in the next five years. Based on a schedule of replacing artificial turf every 10 years, the Carson Park field is due to be changed by 2026, the document states.