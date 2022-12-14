Simpson Seating

A set of bleachers are under construction at Simpson Field in preparation of the additional sporting events to be held at the UW-Eau Claire campus. The new bleachers are part of an ongoing improvement project at the field so it can host more sports competitions, eventually including Blugold football games.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — Upgrades underway at Simpson Field that are slated to be done in spring will allow UW-Eau Claire to host its first outdoor track and field meet in over two decades.

Bleachers that can seat up to 2,000 people are being built along the east side of the oval track behind the McPhee Center on the university’s Upper Campus.

