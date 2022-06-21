NEW BRIGHTON, MINN. — After dedicating her education to learning how to best serve others, UW-River Falls graduate Kaltun Abdikarani will continue on in her mission as a Bush Foundation Fellow for the next two years.
The Bush Foundation, based out of St. Paul, Minn., is an organization that aims to address the racial wealth gaps caused by historic racial injustice by funding people and groups who “think bigger and think differently about solutions to problems in their communities,” the Foundation website states. More than 2,400 people have received support from the Foundation over the past 60 years.
Abdikarani, a May 2020 UW-River Falls school counseling master’s graduate, is one of 24 new fellows chosen by the Bush Foundation for their works in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Indigenous nations that share that same geography. She was among 468 applicants altogether.
Now based in New Brighton, Minn., Abdikarani will receive up to $100,000 to fund 24 months of study and reflection to build her leadership skills, the university announced on Tuesday.
According to a university news release, Abdikarani will use this time to pursue a certificate in Islamic psychology, develop resources and training for teachers and parents of Muslim-American youth, and collaborate with spiritual leaders and mental health professionals to cultivate wellness in a culturally responsible way.
“Counseling is about using tools to bring out people’s inner wisdom and to help them learn more about themselves,” Abdikarani said. “I combined that with the knowledge of my Islamic faith. Putting them together helped me to have a better impact.”
Her goal, she said, is to reform dugsi, the program Muslim children ages 5 through 18 attend to receive an Islamic education. According to the Bush Foundation website, Abdikarani wants to support dugsi programs in adding faith-based character education and skills necessary for young people to become contributing citizens.
“I want to engage youth with spiritual knowledge that supports them in embracing their whole identity,” Abdikarani said.
Traditionally, Islamic education and the Quran are taught through memorization, she explained.
“We don’t go into the meaning,” Abdikarani said. “Without learning the meaning, many don’t know how the teachings apply to everyday life.”
Abdikarani said she found her faith after experiencing childhood trauma. Islam helped her become more resilient, she noted.
Islam teaches of Fitra, Abdikarani said, the belief that every child is born with a good nature and the environment changes that nature. Counseling taught her how to guide and support people in rediscovering and aligning themselves with that good nature.
Abdikarani said she attended UW-River Falls for school counseling because counselors help youth to grow socially, emotionally and holistically.
“To me, faith is part of that,” Abdikarani said. “If we want to give somebody a holistic understanding of faith, we must be mindful of how we teach it, how we live and nurture it.”
Prior to coming to UW-River Falls, Abdikarani obtained undergraduate degrees from Ohio State University the the AlMaghrib Institute in marketing and Islamic studies, respectively, but she always knew she wanted to help others, the university stated. She worked seven years in schools as a paraprofessional in mental health and early childhood until she decided to pursue a graduate degree.
Abdikarani is also a published author, a life coach and spiritual counselor, and the founder of Hikma Academy, a school for Islamic women to explore their faith, study the Quran in-depth and maneuver the interconnectedness of faith and modern science, according to the academy website.
Mark Gillen, a UW-River Falls counselor education professor, said he is thrilled to see Abdikarani named a Bush Foundation Fellow, the university stated.
“They are hard to get,” he said. “This is a huge deal.”
Seeing graduates from the master’s program parlay their education to other endeavors and using the skills they learned at the university is exciting to see, Gillen added.
“She has very good counseling skills and understands working with people,” Gillen said. “She is caring about people. She is a unique and wonderful person to be around. She has a deep sense of compassion. This shines through when she is engaged in work with others.”