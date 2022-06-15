RIVER FALLS — A multimillion-dollar upgrade is on the horizon for UW-River Falls.
The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has granted the university the authority to construct a $116.7 million Science and Technology Innovation Center (SciTech), UW-River Falls announced Tuesday.
The new SciTech building will sit where Hagestad Hall — a university building that houses classrooms, Textbook Services and the Surplus Property Program — is currently situated. Centennial Science Hall, the university’s main science building, will continue to house classrooms and some STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) departments.
At 73,865 square feet, SciTech will be home to the biology, chemistry, physics and psychological sciences departments, as well as serve as a collaborative space for the engagement of local and regional business partners in STEM fields.
“It will be a state-of-the-art facility which will have the flexibility of learning space and the best ways to deliver education as possible,” UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo told the Leader-Telegram.
UW-River Falls produces the third highest percentage of STEM graduates in the UW System, right behind UW-Madison. According to Gallo, the university’s percentage of STEM degrees granted each year is 10% higher than the national average. Additionally, the university predicts that nearly 60% of its students will take at least one class in SciTech throughout their college career.
The building will feature undergraduate instructional laboratory suites, active learning studios, undergraduate and faculty research spaces and shared interdisciplinary spaces. Thirty-two undergraduate research spaces and 12 instructional labs will be housed there.
The SciTech building, Gallo said, will ideally help facilitate partnerships with businesses and industries through collaborative programming, internships and innovative product development through the new University Business Collaboration Center (UBC2).
The UBC2 will actively engage business and community partners in discovery, innovation and talent development at UW-River Falls, offering students increased internship, networking, research and career opportunities while providing employers facilitated access to student talent, as well as faculty and staff expertise.
According to Gallo, the UBC2 will make up the bottom floor of the SciTech building, and will feature a makerspace, lecture spaces and different activities for students to participate in.
“(UCB2) not only satisfies the educational piece, but also the career development piece of (the building),” Gallo said. “It’ll be a game changer for us, for sure, and I believe we’ll be able to attract the best and brightest students.”
The state of Wisconsin has already given almost $112 million to the project. Gallo said she believes it is the building’s UBC2 element that attracted the funding.
“I think that was the idea that really sparked the interest of the state to fund it, because it’s not just a typical science laboratory learning space, but it also has this very integrated business piece,” she explained.
UW-River Falls is currently working with donors and alumni to raise the remaining $5 million needed. The university says it is nearly halfway to that goal.
UW-River Falls will seek approval for the project from the State Building Commission in August. From there, the university’s next project checkpoint is in January to ensure that the remaining $5 million has been raised so all of the funds may be released and demolition of Hagestad Hall may begin.
Construction of the SciTech building is scheduled to begin next summer and reach completion in late 2025. Classes housed in the new building are slated to begin in January 2026.