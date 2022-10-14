RIVER FALLS — Shelter is paramount to survival — and not just for humans.
The same can be said for bees, though not every bee finds its home in a buzzing hive. Some, known as solitary bees, live a bit more independently.
So, where does a bee go when it has no hive? UW-River Falls may have an answer to that.
UW-River Falls will unveil its brand-new "Bee Hotel" for solitary bees on Wednesday, across from the Melvin Wall Amphitheatre, 710 Blue Stem Path, outside the fence where the Horticulture Department houses its research plots.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there are approximately 20,000 species of bee around the world. Nine of these species are honeybees and 250 are bumblebees. The rest are solitary bees.
Solitary bees are non-aggressive, non-swarming bees that do not live in hives. Both male and female, these pollinators generally find small, hollow spaces for laying eggs, nesting and protecting larvae from the elements.
“A bee hotel basically provides the habitat and the space for bees to be able to do that safely,” said Mark Klapatch-Mathias, UW-River Falls’ sustainability coordinator.
“Bees are used to finding spaces like this,” he added. “Without the structure they’re inevitably finding it out there in the wild. It just provides a little bit more of a dedicated safe space for them. There’s no way for a bee to know if somebody’s going to come in and move stuff partway through the winter.”
UW-River Falls’ Bee Hotel, proposed and designed by the university’s Bee Club, will be larger than the standard. Klapatch-Mathias said the club did already possess a few smaller bee hotels, but they believed the installation of a larger, fixed structure would discourage vandalism and theft.
The idea behind the Bee Hotel came last year after the Bee Club applied to have UW-River Falls certified as a Bee Campus USA.
Under the certification, the campus must meet a list of criteria to maintain the status.
“One of them is to create an enhanced pollinator habitat on campus by increasing the abundance of native plants and providing nest sites,” Klapatch-Mathias said.
From there, the club proposed a design concept to a university carpenter. The carpenter drew up that design, which then went through the approval process for funding.
Once approved, the Bee Hotel was funded to the tune of an estimated $2,500 out of the university’s Green Fund, an allocable segregated university fee created to support sustainability initiatives and projects at UW-River Falls.
The university carpenter, along with the grounds supervisor, ordered the material and built the structure over the summer.
The wooden structure and accompanying sign will be unveiled by Chancellor Maria Gallo on the university's Day of Engagement, where the campus community is invited to come together and discuss sustainability priorities that are important to them.
Following a presentation focused on the university’s sustainability plan and model, a campus sustainability tour will be offered, a university news release stated. The tour will showcase the Grounds Department's sustainability efforts and the Bee Hotel's official dedication.
“Sustainability is an integral part of UWRF’s mission, vision and core values. I felt my inauguration was a perfect time to continue talking about and promoting sustainability efforts on campus,” Gallo stated in the news release. “I am honored to be able to work for an institution that puts such a strong emphasis on making our community more sustainable.”
Klapatch-Mathias said sustainability has always been an important goal on campus, but Gallo has really ramped up efforts. He noted that she made sustainability one of the university’s main missions, and added it to the university’s strategic and academic plans.
“We want to educate our students on sustainability, as well as our broader campus community,” Klapatch-Mathias said. “Now that we know our campus wants us to be more sustainable and we have it in all of our guiding documents, the next challenge is, ‘How do we actually make that happen?’”
The establishment of the Bee Hotel, Klapatch-Mathias said, aligns well with UW-River Falls’ mission of educating students and the community on sustainability. The fact that it was proposed and funded by students, he added, only goes to show just how far their commitment spans.