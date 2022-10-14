Bee Hotel.jpg

UW-River Falls will debut it's new Bee Hotel for solitary bees on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The structure will offer shelter for bees that do not swarm or live in hives.

 UW-River Falls Contributed Photo

RIVER FALLS — Shelter is paramount to survival — and not just for humans.

The same can be said for bees, though not every bee finds its home in a buzzing hive. Some, known as solitary bees, live a bit more independently.