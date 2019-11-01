MENOMONIE — She never thought she would run a marathon. She never even thought she could run a marathon.
But on Sunday, Meridith Wentz, a UW-Stout assistant chancellor and a Wausau native, will run the New York City Marathon, one of the most prestigious and popular 26.2-mile races in the world. She isn’t quite sure what to expect — the race will be the first time she’s run more than 20 miles.
“I’ve been a long-time runner,” Wentz said. “But I’ve never (raced) anything more than a half marathon.”
Wentz will do great, especially if resolve determines outcome. Because she’s running for a cause that’s close to her heart — ending Lou Gehrig’s disease. Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, is a progressive, incurable condition that attacks brain and spinal cord cells needed to keep muscles moving. The result: muscle weakness and paralysis.
Wentz’s father, Jan Wentz, died July 12, 2017, at age 66 from ALS complications, less than six months after he was diagnosed with the disease. He had shown symptoms well before the diagnosis, Meridith Wentz said, but doctors didn’t immediately pin down the cause.
She will run on the 15-member Team ALS TDI, raising money for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech organization working to discover and develop ALS treatments.
Jan Wentz worked as an information technology manager for Wausau Insurance and Liberty Insurance in Wausau, but he had a master’s degree in philosophy and always wanted to be a college professor. He got his wish near the end of his life when he taught philosophy at Capella University in Madison.
At home, her father was “quiet, really like an internal reflection kind of person. Always very positive, you never would see him get upset,” Meridith said. “He was the problem solver in the family.”
Through it all, Jan always encouraged his children — Meridith has two brothers, Matthew and Christian — to follow their dreams. And along with their mother, Karen, their father always was there to support them as they pursued their passions, Meridith said.
For example, Karen and Jan traveled to Menomonie regularly to support Meridith when she ran a half marathon there, the Get It Dunn Half Marathon.
So when she saw information about Team ALS TDI raising funds at the Boston Marathon, Meridith felt attracted to the idea, even though she never really considered running a full marathon before that.
“I never would have done it on my own,” Merideth said.
She agreed to participate in the team’s effort for this year’s New York City race, and she won’t only be thinking about her father on Sunday. She’ll be thinking about Bob Brooks, the president of Marathon Savings Bank in Wausau, who died from Lou Gehrig’s disease in October of 2015. Bob Brooks talked openly about living with the disease, and raised awareness about it in the Wausau community.
Meridith has been friends with Bob Brooks’ daughter Maggie Brooks since they were girls growing up in Wausau.
“I would visit their house often, and hang out with her and her family,” Meridith said. Bob Brooks always treated her kindly.
“He just was a really personable kind of guy, fun to be around,” Meridith said.
Several members of Meridith Wentz’s family will be in New York to watch her race, including her mother, brother, aunt and uncle.
“I think I’ll just want to soak up the atmosphere, seeing the way people come out and support the runners,” Meridith said. “There will be a feeling of accomplishment and community and doing it for my dad.”