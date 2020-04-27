UW-Stout furloughed 69 employees Monday and announced that more action will be taken next month.
Chancellor Katherine Frank sent an email Monday to faculty and staff with information on “the first set” of furloughs. Frank wrote that the second set will be announced May 11, when the university also plans to detail “a preliminary plan for institution-wide intermittent furloughs and perhaps other workforce actions,” including a decrease in full-time employees.
The decision was made because of the financial impact caused by the new coronavirus. The affected employees, most of whom cannot work or can only work partially because of COVID-19, will be placed on consecutive-day furloughs, meaning they will not work for multiple days in a row.
While furloughed, workers will retain their job titles and benefits but not receive wages. Some employees are eligible to receive unemployment, depending on their income.
“I know this is an extremely difficult time for our university community, and especially for those who received furlough notices today,” Frank wrote. “I also realize there is very little I can say that will reduce stress or anxiety as this process continues.”
The UW System Board of Regents approved the option earlier this month for its universities to furlough workers. The maximum consecutive-day furlough length is three months. As of now, UW-Stout has not discussed layoffs, which is when someone permanently loses a job.
Furloughs at UW-EC
Mike Rindo, UW-Eau Claire assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations, said the university has notified some employees who will be furloughed but did not provide specifics.
“It is important that we are respectful of employees during the notification process, so we are not sharing the number of employees affected or nature of their positions at this time,” Rindo wrote in an email Monday afternoon.