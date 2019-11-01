Four finalists were announced Friday for the UW-Stout chancellor position.
A 10-member search and screen committee, led by UW System Board of Regents member Jason R. Plante and Associate Professor Julie Bates-Maves of the College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences, recommended a list of finalists to replace former chancellor Bob Meyer, who retired in August. The Special Regent Committee determined that the following finalists will continue in the selection process.
Finalists are:
• Mark L. Biermann, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, Ind.
• Katherine P. Frank, vice president of academic innovation and professor of English at Central Washington University, Ellensburg, Wash.
• Christopher Grant Maples, interim president, Pacific Northwest College of Art, Portland, Ore.
• Jennifer E. Orlikoff, campus president, Potomac State College of West Virginia University, Keyser, W.V.
The candidates will participate in separate public forums this month, offering opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and community members to interact directly with them.
UW System President Ray Cross and the Special Regent Committee will interview finalists Nov. 19. The Special Regent Committee includes Plante, Regent emeritus John Behling, Regent Cris Peterson, Regent Carolyn Stanford Taylor and Regent Emeritus S. Mark Tyler. They will recommend one candidate to the full Board of Regents, which must approve the appointment.
The person selected through this process will be UW-Stout’s eighth chancellor.
For more information about the four candidates, the public conversations, and the search process, see the UW-Stout Chancellor Search webpage. For more information about UW-Stout, see uwstout.edu.