MENOMONIE — Students from UW-Stout's master of fine arts in design program spent the spring semester collaborating with the Dunn County Historical Society to find design opportunities that address challenges facing small-town museums.
Following interviews with Melissa Kneeland, executive director of the historical society and Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum and Fulton’s Workshop, the class engaged in brainstorming sessions to identify opportunities for development. Students were drawn to the idea of "relevance" in the 21st century, finding new ways to strengthen connections with Dunn County, including general patrons, donors and UW-Stout faculty, staff and students.
Recently, the seven graduate students presented their findings and proposals to Kneeland, accompanied by Don Steffen, vice president of the historical society board of directors, and UW-Stout archivist Heather Stecklein.
"I was impressed and excited by the projects," Kneeland said. "The students brought fresh perspectives and diverse ideas — helping us to see possibilities for continued relevance to our community through design thinking."
A student team of Jon Alesch of Bloomer and Karl Koehle and Jessica Kromrie, both of Minneapolis, addressed the issues of donations, funding and engagement. The team conducted surveys with patrons, which prompted them to look at improving the organization's existing donation framework. Their proposal took a layered approach and included an online donation system, a suite of print materials to engage with donors and patrons, and a proposal for an educational podcast. The three elements were bundled into a holistic development plan.
Koehle, who is also an instructor in the UW-Stout design department, noticed some vintage sheet music for a song titled "I Want to Be in Menomonie" sitting on the piano in the museum. Realizing there was no way to hear the song, Koehle input the music to a digital format and recorded himself singing along, as a form of audio preservation.
“My proposal demonstrates that audio recordings for podcast delivery, such as this catchy tune from 1929, could reach a broader remote audience, advertise upcoming events, help preserve stories and drive traffic to the website to help increase donations,” Koehle said.
The team of Benita Close of River Falls, Jackie Cummings of Bemidji, Minn., Lei Feng of St. Paul and Jackson Yang of Menomonie uncovered a desire for more university-related content, indigenous content and interactive displays. The group proposed interactive displays to help present the museum's content.
Close and Feng worked with Stecklein to source content for a digital display kiosk with an interactive timeline of the history of UW-Stout. Cummings and Yang proposed Indigenous History Hunt, an interactive game projected onto a tabletop focusing on the history of the indigenous people of Dunn County. Both concepts embrace technology and patron-driven content.
"We found that folks on campus were interested in exhibits about the history of indigenous peoples in the area, and there was interest for those exhibits to be interactive in some way," Cummings said. "Unlike tablet displays, this exhibit is less likely to be damaged by rough visitors because the only piece of equipment they interact with is a plain, sturdy table."
The display would also be easy to clean to minimize health risks, the team noted.
Erik Evensen, associate professor and program director for the MFA in design, who taught the research strategies in design class, said the students went above and beyond with their work.
“The kiosk and interactive display proposal was pretty aspirational but would be an incredibly engaging addition to the museum,” Evensen said. “The strategic plan consisting of branding, web applications and podcasts was intentionally designed to be within reach and modular enough that any one piece could be implemented without the others. That wasn't a project requirement, but it's commendable that the team took that approach.
“When you collaborate with an organization outside the university, it has an incredible impact on the way students approach research. It really grounds their approach and the way they present their findings. Also, the community impact can drive students' creativity," Evensen said.