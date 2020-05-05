MENOMONIE — When students in elementary, middle and high school are dealing with a mental health issue, where do they go for help?
They can turn to school psychologists, counselors and social workers, and if students’ parents have insurance then more support is available. Often, however, the needs in school districts overwhelm existing resources and can’t meet the significant, specific and growing demand, according to UW-Stout professor John Klem.
Klem is director of UW-Stout’s master’s program in clinical mental health counseling.
UW-Stout has stepped up to fill some of the mental health counseling needs in west-central Wisconsin schools. Nine second-year graduate students have been counseling about 100 students this spring at three area school districts, Menomonie, Bloomer and Ellsworth.
The effort is ongoing despite K-12 school closings because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, in-person counseling at the schools has been replaced with virtual counseling of students in as many situations as possible.
“Schools are really struggling with students’ mental health issues – depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder, bipolar, schizophrenia. Kids are really struggling,” Klem said, citing issues at home often are the culprit.
“There’s no personnel in the schools trained specifically to deal with the severity of the issues they’re seeing. We’re providing free resources that they couldn’t get another way. There’s such a huge mental health need,” Klem said.
The districts have worked closely with Klem to support the graduate students and acquaint them with the ins and outs of public schools. When local schools identify a student who needs help and has no other counseling options, officials go through a permission process with the parents and UW-Stout.
Klem and the graduate students meet regularly to discuss the clients and any specific issues that arise. The graduate students are not yet licensed professional counselors, like Klem.
‘World of difference’
Graduate students Marissa Gramoll and Gunther Carpenter feel they are making a difference in children’s lives.
“It’s important to just be someone they can trust and turn to and talk to. It can make a world of difference,” Gramoll said. “When they start opening up, it melts my heart but it breaks it too.”
Many of the students who need help either aren’t coming to school or skip classes when they do come. Working through the problem so that the students get back on track is one of the goals of the UW-Stout counselors.
“Sometimes people aren’t aware of their behaviors. We let them determine their identity and how to build awareness of who they are,” said Gramoll, a native of Fredonia and 2016 UW-Eau Claire psychology graduate.
“I try to provide whatever services I can,” said Gramoll, who also works for Northwest Connections suicide hotline and the Dunn County mobile crisis response unit.
Gramoll, in her final semester of the program, has 12 student clients at Menomonie High School and Downsville Elementary. Carpenter, in the first semester of his second year, has five clients at Downsville and Menomonie Middle School.
Varied techniques
The counseling techniques Gramoll and Carpenter have learned at UW-Stout, such as play therapy with young children, have equipped them to deal with a variety of clients and problems.
“You have kids with troubling backgrounds or home life. You have to meet them where they’re at,” Carpenter said. “You focus in that first couple of sessions on building that relationship with them. It may be hard for them to trust adults again.
“How can you give them the skills to deal with their situation?” Carpenter said, noting that young people often turn to substance abuse to help cope.
“It’s good for them to have that positive adult role model in their life and give them the time. I let them know they are the focus,” said Carpenter, who works full time as an admissions counselor at UW-Eau Claire. He is a native of Appleton and a 2017 UW-Eau Claire psychology graduate.
A big hurdle often is getting parents to provide consent for counseling, Carpenter said.
Klem said a casual conversation with Joe Zydowsky, superintendent of the Menomonie school district, in 2018 led to the project.
“Basically, we’ve created a free private practice,” Klem said, including supporting materials and documentation by the school districts.
“It’s a tremendous lived experience in working with kids,” Klem said. “It’s a big leap, asking our graduate students to be very mature, very quickly. There’s a certain degree of saying, ‘You’re a professional counselor now.’ ”
Zydowsky is pleased with the program. "We are fortunate in Menomonie to have so many productive partnerships with UW-Stout. This innovative program for providing school-based mental health services to children in our community is another good example of how the school district and UW-Stout work so well together."