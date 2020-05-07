MENOMONIE — Madalaine McConville ended up attending UW-Stout because she had no idea what she wanted to do after graduating high school in Augusta.
It turned out to be one of the best decisions ever for her.
“I am glad my doubt and confusion led me here to UW-Stout,” McConville said. “This place quickly turned my doubts into plans, and my plans into realities.”
Still, there were days she questioned her decision. “That is exactly what UW-Stout taught us to do, question things and come up with better solutions,” McConville said.
McConville will graduate virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday with a degree in applied social science. She is one of 1,004 undergraduates and 179 graduate students receiving diplomas from UW-Stout. Commencement is virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students graduating this spring will have the opportunity to participate in an in-person ceremony either this August or next December.
McConville, who plans to take a year off before attending graduate school, is one of the student speakers at the commencement. Her speech was pre-recorded.
In it she encourages her fellow graduates not to look back at what they missed the last semester but to hold on to the memories they had already made at UW-Stout and to use the skills they learned to help make the future brighter, accept challenges and make a difference in their fields.
While at UW-Stout McConville has shared research she completed twice at the UW System Research in the Rotunda in the Capitol Rotunda in Madison. This past March she presented her research titled “Democracy and Interpersonal Relationships in Danger: Political Divisiveness.”
Last year she shared research on the “School to Prison Pipeline,” researching the impact of having police presence and heightened security in schools and if it made students feel safer.
Last spring, she traveled to New York City to present research to the Society for the Study of Sociology and at the American Sociological Association Conference. She presented research titled “The Power of Vulnerability in Politics: Political Division as Control.”
“This shows how important research is at UW-Stout,” McConville said.
While at UW-Stout this past school year she served as the director of legislative affairs for the Stout Student Association and also was a Stout Ambassador, helping to represent students to university alumni.
Christopher Marshall, a history senior lecturer in the social science department and McConville’s adviser, said McConville is a fantastic student with great potential.
“Maddie is the most driven, confident and formidable student I have ever had the pleasure of teaching in my career at UW-Stout,” Marshall said. “Watching her transition from an extremely bright but reserved freshman, to an amazing young woman bound to make her mark on whatever endeavor she undertakes in life, has been both an honor and a pleasure.”
Professor of Sociology Nels Paulson taught McConville in several sociology classes and said she lives a purpose-filled life.
“I am amazed by her determination and thoroughness,” Paulson said. “The other thing I appreciate is her openness to feedback. While nobody really welcomes criticism, she actually seems to recognize, in a healthy way, the importance of growth and not perfection. This is something I know she always has had, but her time at Stout, I believe, really nurtured that side of her.”