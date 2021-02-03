MENOMONIE — UW-Stout is among five campuses in the UW System to take part in a new $1 million program to put counselors in high schools to work with students interested in going to Wisconsin’s public universities.
Specifically geared toward underserved students — including people of color and those who will be the first in their families to attend college — the new precollege pipeline initiative will place these counselors in about 25 high schools across Wisconsin.
“I just want to set up a program that is going to help students get prepared to go to one of our colleges and be able to do well there,” UW System President Tommy Thompson told reporters in a Wednesday morning videoconference call.
The UW System began planning the new initiative this fall, secured funding in December and plans to have the new counselors at Wisconsin high schools in autumn.
Though this is a recruitment effort, Thompson said it will be more than trying to get students to sign up for a UW System school. The counselors will talk with students about their career goals, tell them about the courses they’ll need to take and which campuses offer programs for their desired profession. Making sure students complete their high school coursework, pass tests and other things to ensure they’re ready for college will also be part of the job, Thompson said.
Funding for the new initiative is expected to pay for about 15 counselor positions statewide.
Money for the new initiative came from budget cuts at the System’s headquarters in Madison. Holding vacant staff positions open, slashing travel spending during the COVID-19 pandemic and employee furloughs generated the $1 million for the new pipeline program, Thompson said.
The money is being evenly distributed at $200,000 each to UW-Stout, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Parkside, UW-Platteville and UW-Whitewater. These campuses were picked out of the 13 four-year universities in the UW System based on proposals they made for how they intend to use the pipeline program funds, Thompson said.
UW-Stout plans to hire two coaches — college graduates with experience working with K-12 students — and split them between an urban area and a rural one, according to the university’s interim Provost Glendali Rodriguez. UW-Stout is still finalizing which school districts and community organizations it will partner with for the pipeline initiative.
UW-Stout’s program will also build on an academic partnership the campus formed recently with UW-Stevens Point for outreach in the Wausau area.
The pipeline initiative is being done in addition to regular marketing and recruiting campaigns that UW-Stout and other campuses do to encourage high school students to consider attending their schools.
“Because this is a System initiative, our goal is not only to recruit students to UW-Stout, but all UW System schools,” Rodriguez, who is overseeing UW-Stout’s pipeline program, wrote in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Thompson said the new program is not intended to address overall enrollment trends, but specifically help students who have historically been underrepresented or underserved.
In November, the UW System announced that fall 2020 enrollment was down 1.9% compared to the previous year, which did fall in line with declining high school enrollments and was actually lower than the 3% national average.
For first-year students in particular, the UW System saw a 6% decline while the estimated nationwide drop was estimated at 16% by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
The UW System’s November enrollment update did note that the number of underrepresented students of color attending UW campuses did increase by 2% this year.
During his comments Wednesday, Thompson also referred to another $1 million initiative the UW System announced in fall. Dubbed the Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship, this new program will provide up to $10,000 each to students from underrepresented and underserved groups while they are going into or attending Wisconsin’s public universities.