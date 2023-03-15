Spring Career Conference 2020

Employers from around the state and region visited UW-Stout campus on March 3, 2020, for the first day of the Career Conference. Students made connections with employers for their internship, co-op opportunities or even full-time employment.

 Photo by Chris Cooper

EAU CLAIRE — Within six months of graduating in August 2021, December 2021 or May 2022, more than 99% of UW-Stout graduates say they are currently employed, continuing their education or serving in the military, according to the university’s 2021-2022 First Destination Report.

Of the 1,333 graduates with known statuses included in the report, 59% are employed in Wisconsin. Altogether, the 2021-2022 graduates are spread across 38 U.S. states and six countries.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.