MENOMONIE — A number of UW-Stout students have been spending Monday evenings this fall in the lower level of Memorial Student Center.
But this is no social gathering. The students are working toward the goal of making 2,000 face masks to give to Menomonie elementary schools to help protect children, curb the spread of COVID-19 and give to others.
The effort is particularly timely given the recent explosion of COVID-19 cases in Dunn County that has driven Menomonie High School to move to all-remote learning. The urgent situation prompted a number of Menomonie community leaders to issue a plea Monday for area residents to take seriously public health warnings about avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The UW-Stout project involves some students cutting fabric, others pinning it together and others using a sewing machine to finish the masks.
Megan Otte, a sophomore studying interior design, started the group after deciding she wanted to help the Menomonie community in some way. When she learned of the need for masks through the United Way of Dunn County, she broke out her sewing machine and started making them on her own with fabric she had and that others had donated.
Eventually, she expanded the project and invited other students to join.
The students, who have completed about 100 masks so far, are making three sizes of ear loop masks: 4-by-6 inch, a 5-by-7 ½ inch and a 6-by 9-inch. The sizes are for different age children and an adult size in case teachers need them.
“Right now we are encouraging people to work on them when they have time,” Otte said in a UW-Stout news release. “School obviously comes first.”
Otte, who started sewing when she was 5 with her grandmother, began sewing masks last spring with a neighbor in St. Michael, Minn.
When she came to UW-Stout and heard of the need for masks, Otte recognized the chance to help the community.
“It was something I knew how to do,” she said in the release. “I figured there was a demand. I was surprised at first how many masks were needed at the elementary schools. I enjoy giving back to people.”
Otte connected with other students through the UW-Stout parent page on Facebook. About a half-dozen students have attended Monday sewing get-togethers, with Otte reporting that about a half-dozen more have expressed interest.
At a recent work session, Otte pinned together fabric as fellow student Maggie Brehmer cut bright orange fabric featuring Pete the Cat, and Leah Dischinger sewed the masks on her machine.
Brehmer, a sophomore interior design student from Sun Prairie, said her mom told her about the project after seeing it on Facebook.
“It is fun to be able to help out,” Brehmer said in the release. “It is something to do. I get out of my dorm and get to take a break from schoolwork. I can help other people, have a good time and make new friends.”
Dischinger, a first-year fashion design major from Anoka, Minnesota, also was thrilled to get involved and to apply the sewing skills she learned beginning at age 5.
“I have been making masks for a lot of friends and family. Anything to do with sewing is fun," Dischinger said in the release. "This is a time to sew and do that with people who love to sew too. A mask is a really important thing for people to have to wear right now. It’s good for people to have extra masks on hand.”
When there isn’t a need for facial masks, the students plan to continue to sew together. Otte already has ideas for community service projects students could create. They include canvas bags for the homeless or stuffed bears that hospitals or firefighters could give to children.
“We want to keep going to help the community,” Otte said.