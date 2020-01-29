A UW-Stout program will not host its girls’ summer camp this year after a challenge was filed with the federal Office of Civil Rights over the single-sex nature of the camp.
The Science, Technology and Engineering Preview Summer for Girls camp has been canceled for at least this summer, according to UW-Stout. It is not yet known if a camp will occur in 2021 and beyond.
The STEPS program began in 1997 and encourages middle-schoolers to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the UW-Stout campus. It hosted four separate groups of girls for five days at a time the summer before their seventh grade and provided hands-on activities taught by professors and industry professionals.
Doug Mell, UW-Stout executive director of communications and external relations, believes the challenge was filed in summer 2019. The Leader-Telegram was unable to obtain a copy of the challenge Wednesday.
Mell provided the Leader-Telegram a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“Because of the challenge, a decision has been made to put the camp on hiatus at least for this summer,” the statement read in part. “We are not the only institution across the United States facing this type of challenge, but that does not make this decision any less painful.”
According to the program’s 2019 annual report, 159 people attended the camp last year, most of whom hailed from Wisconsin and Minnesota. College students, many of whom previously attended the camp, served as team counselors. Several high schoolers who attended the camp in 2016 were junior counselors, and STEPS alumni also served as lab assistants.
Per the 2019 annual report, about 95% of campers planned to attend college, and applied science was the most popular course of study that campers wanted to pursue.
The STEPS program posted a Facebook message Jan. 22 announcing the camp will not be offered this summer due to the ongoing litigation. The Facebook page will soon start a series of “alumni spotlights” to celebrate the program and highlight the work of previous campers.
“It is with a heavy heart that we make today’s announcement,” the message read in part. “If we are able to offer STEPS in the summer of 2021, we will open the program to girls entering both 7th grade (our usual age group) and 8th grade (those girls who are unable to attend this summer).
“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our program. Your spirit, generosity, and participation have been greatly appreciated and the STEPS office is thankful for our very extensive STEPS family of campers, staff, volunteers and donors.”