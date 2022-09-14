MENOMONIE — Two events highlighting Americans’ constitutional rights to free speech and protest will be held at UW-Stout this month.
A discussion on free speech will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E.
Walter Kimbrough will present “I Respectfully Disagree: When Debate Dies Who Loses?” He will discuss how to enter into a debate, respect others’ free speech rights and talk across differences.
Kimbrough has been president of two Historically Black Colleges and Universities: Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark., and most recently Dillard University in New Orleans, La.
He is executive in residence at the University of Southern California’s Race and Equity Center, where he will co-chair the center’s National HBCU Racial Equity Commission.
This event is sponsored by UW-Stout’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office; the Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation; the Center for Applied Ethics; and the Nakatani Teaching and Learning Center.
The second event will focus on the right to protest, and will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, in the ballrooms of the student center.
This “Protesting: Know Your Rights” discussion panel will be moderated by Rickie-Ann Legleitner, associate professor and interim director of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office.
Panelists will include Wade Harrison, senior counsel for UW System Legal, Dean of Students Sandi Scott and representatives from University Police, University Housing, the Freedom of Expression Committee and the Bias Incident Report Team.
Both events are free and open to the campus community and the public.