The rates of first-year students enrolling at both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout have risen since the 2018-19 school year.
At UW-Stout, enrollment of first-year students rose from 1,386 to 1,479 between fall 2018 and fall 2019, an increase of 6.7%, the university said in a press release.
Interim Chancellor Patrick Guilfoile attributed UW-Stout’s enrollment rise to a guaranteed scholarship program, a first-year student mentorship program and “a continued emphasis on recruitment and retention.”
The Blue Devil Guarantee program, which began this year, meant eligible freshmen in 2019 received guaranteed scholarships of $1,000, $2,000 or $3,000. The scholarships are renewable for the students’ sophomore year, according to the university. UW-Stout plans to offer the Blue Devil Guarantee program for fall 2020 and in the future.
UW-Eau Claire’s first-year enrollment grew by eight students from the fall 2018 to the fall 2019, said Billy Felz, special assistant to the vice chancellor of enrollment management.
Incoming first-year UW-Eau Claire students numbered 2,327 in the fall of 2018. This fall, the count sits at 2,335.
“We’re very proud that since 2016, we’ve brought in incoming classes of over 2,300, and we’ve surpassed that since 2016,” Felz said.
Felz said the steady enrollment numbers are owed to recruitment efforts and a “seamless experience” from orientation through move-in.
“Our new student program, academic advisers and faculty are very intentional about setting up our students as Blugolds once we onboard them,” Felz said.
In overall enrollment, UW-Eau Claire is holding steady.
On the 10th day of classes in 2018, UW-Eau Claire had 9,775 full-time equivalent students, Felz said. At the same time in 2019, 9,787 students were enrolled − an increase of 12 students since last year.
Enrollment numbers are still preliminary, Felz said. Official numbers will be posted next month.
“Based on previous years’ data trends, we are confident that those numbers will reflect an increase over last year when we post them in October,” Felz said.
But overall enrollment was down at UW-Stout — 8,436 undergraduate and graduate students this month compared to 8,709 students at the same time in 2018, a decrease of 273 students.
Several factors are involved, the university stated in the press release: Previous smaller first-year classes, recent large graduating classes, fewer transfer students and more competition for distance education students.
Typically the enrollment numbers increase slightly for various reasons when they’re made official, according to UW-Stout.
Both universities are trying to attract new students earlier than ever.
UW-Stout is hosting a week from Oct. 20-26 when the $50 application fee will be waived for prospective students, the university said.
UW-Eau Claire has held an “Apply in July” event, and took a road show to 12 areas in Wisconsin and Minnesota over the summer to meet prospective students, Felz said.
“We believe some of those (new enrollment strategies) will start as early as the 2020 cohort coming in,” Felz said.