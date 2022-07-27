20210512_SolarPanelInstallation_0118.jpg

During the spring of 2021, 122 solar panels were installed on the room of Merle M. Price Commons.

 Contributed photo

MENOMONIE – A multi-building energy conservation project at UW-Stout has been approved by the Wisconsin State Building Commission, part of a $71 million approval for key projects across the state, the university announced on Wednesday.

The project will include the installation of a 400-kilowatt rooftop solar photovoltaic array on the General Services Building and Jarvis Hall Tech Wing; LED lighting upgrades in Applied Arts, Harvey Hall, Jarvis Hall and the Sports and Fitness Center; building envelope weatherization improvements in 22 campus buildings; and the installation of new destratification fans in the Sports and Fitness Center.