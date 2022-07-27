MENOMONIE – A multi-building energy conservation project at UW-Stout has been approved by the Wisconsin State Building Commission, part of a $71 million approval for key projects across the state, the university announced on Wednesday.
The project will include the installation of a 400-kilowatt rooftop solar photovoltaic array on the General Services Building and Jarvis Hall Tech Wing; LED lighting upgrades in Applied Arts, Harvey Hall, Jarvis Hall and the Sports and Fitness Center; building envelope weatherization improvements in 22 campus buildings; and the installation of new destratification fans in the Sports and Fitness Center.
The engineering design report determined the project will reduce campus annual electric energy purchases by 9% and natural gas usage by 2%, according to the university. It is expected to save UW-Stout approximately $172,187 annually. Payback on the cost is expected in about 16 years, estimated Zenon Smolarek, associate director of Facilities Management.
The budget for the project is around $2,767,000. Construction is expected to begin in January 2023 and conclude around March 2024, the university stated.
Sustainability Manager Kadi Wright said she is excited about the university’s continuing efforts to address climate change.
“The project will help decrease Stout’s carbon emissions by 1,431 metric tons annually,” she said in a university news release. “As a Charter Signatory of the Carbon Commitment, this will help Stout in our commitment to being carbon-neutral by 2050.”
The savings will be measured, verified and guaranteed by the Energy Service Company, the university stated. Franklin Energy, a conservation consultant that delivers energy efficiency programs for more than 60 utility and government partners across the U.S. and Canada, reviewed the proposal.
The university said it will also utilize the solar photovoltaic array for student and community educational purposes.
Projects around the state included in the $71 million approval will feature electrical and water system upgrades; building expansions to improve safety; and landscape enhancements within state-owned facilities such as museums, departments of corrections, health services, military and veterans affairs, and natural resources, as well as various UW System schools, the university reported.
“These projects are critical for modernizing our state’s infrastructure and helping to make sure our buildings are operating efficiently and safely,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a recent announcement.
A previous energy project, completed in the spring of 2021, added 122 solar panels to the existing 32 panels on the rooftop of Merle M. Price Commons, which houses the main University Dining facility.
The 145 solar panels, with 59.6 kilowatts, generate about 8% of the building’s energy needs and cover 25% of its roof, UW-Stout stated. The project was funded by $150,000 in student Green Fees, a student campus sustainability initiative.
As part of its efforts, the university switched from coal to natural gas as its main source of campus heat in March 2020.