Higher education at Wisconsin’s public universities could significantly change in the near future.
UW System President Ray Cross presented three strategic recommendations focusing on online education and collaboration between campuses to the Board of Regents during a meeting Thursday afternoon. The recommendations deal with the financial stresses caused by COVID-19, which includes the UW System returning at least $47 million in state funding as a result of a 5% decrease in the state’s budget.
The recommendations are for the UW System schools, which include UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout, to refine their mission statements “to provide greater institutional distinctiveness and identity; to “consolidate and streamline administrative operational functions;” and to “create a unified, strategic online education delivery model.”
Cross recommended all UW System universities, except UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee, review academic options by the end of this calendar year. Universities may have to focus on specific degree programs and collaborate with one another on certain courses.
The initial stages of the online education should begin this fall. Revised mission statements, if necessary, should be submitted to the Board of Regents by March 2021 and implemented beginning fall 2021. Streamlining administrative staff like IT and human resources should be completed by January 2022.
The recommendations will result in staff and program cuts and are on an aggressive timeline, but Cross believes they are vital to ensuring the long-term existence of the UW System.
“We must act as if our very future depends on it, because, well, it does,” Cross said. “We face some very critical and difficult choices, and while we cannot act in haste, we also must not delay.”
Cross expressed confidence in the universities’ ability to make changes but said some institutions could be facing bankruptcy a year from now if proper adjustments are not made.
Cross said no UW System schools are currently at risk of closing due to financial challenges, saying campuses already dealing with issues have responded quickly to COVID-19.
“No one is in imminent danger,” Cross said. “We’re not saying that, but it could get worse if action wasn’t taken quickly, and they did.”
Local universities are already feeling the financial impact of COVID-19.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said during a briefing Wednesday that the administration is preparing for a “partly cloudy” scenario involving revenue shortfalls of $10 million as of June 2020. Similarly, Doug Mell, UW-Stout director for communications, said the university has accounted for about $6 million in COVID-19-related expenses for the spring semester. Included in those figures are UW-Eau Claire returning about $2.5 million in state funding before July 1, and UW-Stout returning an estimated $1.8 million.
During the Wednesday briefing, Schmidt announced that 88 employees from seven areas will be taking consecutive-day furloughs, the majority of which will help reduce expenses in the current fiscal year. That is in addition to the 138 workers furloughed last month. The salary savings from furloughs will be more than $500,000.
UW-Stout announced that 69 employees were furloughed last month, and the university plans to furlough more workers on May 11. Neither UW-Eau Claire nor UW-Stout is planning layoffs at this time.
Schmidt was one of four chancellors who addressed regents during the meeting. Schmidt does not yet know if in-person classes will return this fall but said regional business leaders have mentioned that reopening campus is important to the local economy. Schmidt also said some students have mentioned taking a gap year if in-person classes do not return in the fall.
Schmidt hopes COVID-19 does not result in the UW System receiving less annual state funding.
“This pandemic threatens to do irreparable damage to more than our bottom line.” Schmidt said. “The true threat of this pandemic is not simply the initial financial loss, but how we respond in our recovery … We must do more than just survive the COVID-19 pandemic, and that will require investment.”
Other business
The board approved a temporary suspension of incoming freshmen being required to take the ACT and SAT for the next two academic years. COVID-19 has presented challenges to taking and submitting test scores, so the UW System will waive the requirements for 2020-21 and 2021-22, except at UW-Madison.
The board also approved about $3.8 million in additional funding for renovation of the UW-Eau Claire Karlgaard Residence Hall (formerly Towers North and Towers South, bringing total costs to around $42.8 million. The money will go toward modifying the building’s HVAC system to reduce condensation and clean the air, as there was trouble balancing the indoor humidity levels.