EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire students will start their fall semester on Wednesday, returning students to classrooms that had been empty since the university went online-only in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interim UW System President Tommy Thompson — a former Wisconsin governor appointed in July to oversee the state’s public universities — spoke to reporters Monday afternoon about coronavirus precautions put in place at college campuses.
“We feel very strongly that we should open up,” Thompson said, speaking via videoconference from an operations room where COVID-19 updates come in daily from all 13 universities in the system.
A robust virus testing program, allowing the flexibility to take online courses, creating areas for quarantining and discouraging large gatherings of students are parts of the strategy intended to keep campuses open through fall.
“We think our testing is probably the best of any university in the U.S. right now,” said Thompson, who served as the nation’s health and human services secretary under President George W. Bush.
UW-Madison has its own $8 million COVID-19 testing program, while the other 12 universities in the UW System will split $32 million allocated by Gov. Tony Evers, according to a news release issued in early August. Outside of Madison, the funding will include about 350,000 tests, primarily those intended to get fast results for students who live in on-campus dormitories.
“We want to know if there’s a spike. The only way we’ll know if a spike is coming is doing testing,” Thompson said.
Every two weeks the UW System is planning to use antigen testing — a method that gets a result back in 15 minutes, but can produce false negatives — for those students in dormitories. Students who get positive antigen test results would be told to then get a PCR test, which are known to be more accurate but can take a day or longer to get results back from a lab.
Testing statistics will be posted online for each campus starting Sept. 8 on a public UW System website.
“We want to be transparent,” Thompson said.
A website just for UW-Madison is already operational, showing 117 positive cases out of the 8,845 COVID-19 tests administered on campus since early August.
Universities also have agreements with their local public health departments for help with contact tracing when coronavirus cases occur.
This week the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is training a team of UW-Eau Claire employees who will serve as contact tracers for cases that emerge on campus, according to health director Lieske Giese. Her staff will take care of reaching out to people in the rest of the community who came in contact with a person who has COVID-19.
Maintaining space
In a normal year, about 175,000 students attend UW System universities and colleges. This year is trending closer to 170,000, Thompson said, but he didn’t rule out more people enrolling later in the academic year after watching how the fall semester turns out.
However, he noted that about 5% of on-campus housing will be reserved for students isolating and quarantining due to COVID-19. UW-Eau Claire, for instance, is using its Putnam Hall dormitory exclusively for those cases.
For students and professors who don’t want to attend classes in person over concerns for catching COVID-19, universities are arranging for those to be taught online.
Thompson referred to the instruction options as “the trifecta” — as students could opt to take all their classes in-person, online or a mix of both.
When asked if there’s a level of COVID-19 activity that would prompt the UW System to cancel in-person classes, he didn’t rule that out as a possibility but didn’t state what measures would trigger that decision. Should outbreaks crop up, Thompson said he’d hope it would be limited to affected dormitories or campuses and not cause the entire university system to shut down.
Thompson advised students to take personal responsibility for their health by not going to large parties or other gatherings that could turn into COVID-19 outbreaks.
“It could spread if the students don’t want to protect themselves and fellow students,” he said.
In addition, Thompson said UW System campuses also were encouraged to reach out to restaurants and taverns to hold down their capacities to reduce the chance of COVID-19 spreading in a large crowd.
Care kits
Universities in the Chippewa Valley have been sending kits to students that contain face masks. Akin to the governor’s mask mandate for inside buildings, the universities are employing similar rules, but also extending those to outdoor spaces. That leaves individual faculty offices and dormitory bedrooms among the few places where people are not required to wear a mask on campus.
Thermometers also were included in the care kits for UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout students so they can regularly check for a fever. Students also have to answer daily online questionnaires about their health.
Rooms larger than typical classrooms are also being used for instruction so student desks can be spaced farther apart for social distancing.
Schofield Auditorium, Gantner Hall and seven large rooms at Davies Center — usually places for guest speakers, recitals and large gatherings — will be used for some classes this fall at UW-Eau Claire.
Likewise, UW-Stout, which starts classes on Sept. 9, is using some rooms at its Memorial Student Union for classes.