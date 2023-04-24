EAU CLAIRE — The leader of Wisconsin’s public university system led a panel discussion on campus free speech issues at noon Monday at UW-Eau Claire.
This was the third such free speech panel that Jay Rothman, UW System president, has done recently in support of his administration’s priorities of civil dialogue and civic engagement.
“We think this is an important conversation to have in the state,” he said.
Rothman asked a series of questions to the panel that consisted of UW-Eau Claire professors April Bleske-Rechek and Eric Kasper, and state Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire.
On multiple occasions during Monday’s panel, he referred back to results of a systemwide student free speech survey that were released this winter. Part of the survey taken by about 10,500 UW System students asked how likely they would be to consider viewpoints they disagree with on a number of controversial topics.
“Overall, across a broad range of topics, students are not all that likely to consider viewpoints they disagree with, even for something like funding for bridges and roads,” the survey report stated.
Percentages of survey respondents who said they are unwilling to listen to opposing views were largest for the topics of abortion, sexual assault, transgender issues and racial inequality.
“Is it healthy to come in and say ‘I don’t want to hear the other side of a controversial issue’?” Rothman asked to the panel.
“I don’t think so,” replied Bleske-Rechek, a psychology professor.
Kasper, who teaches political science, responded that there is still individual choice as to whether people would want to engage in a debate after they have already made up their minds on a topic.
“You can make choices as well, such as: ‘I’ve thought about it, it’s a settled issue, and I don’t want to talk about it,’” he said.
Rothman also asked the panel about how campuses should respond to controversial speakers with stances that upset students.
The response Rothman got from all three panelists was that universities should not cave into pressure and prevent people from sharing controversial viewpoints on campus.
“I think repressing what we view as hateful speech won’t make those opinions or attitudes go away,” Bleske-Rechek said.
With narrow exceptions for violence, a true threat or harassment, Kasper said a university can’t discriminate against campus speakers based on their viewpoints.
But if the controversial speech is hateful or otherwise disagreeable, he said university officials, faculty and students can exercise their First Amendment rights to speak out against it.
“The ability to use your own views to speak against that is what the marketplace of ideas requires to work,” Kasper said. “The First Amendment doesn’t just protect the controversial speech, but also other views in the community.”
Rep. Emerson recommended that protestors find a way to get their message out, but not feed into the attention that controversial provocateurs seek.
“They want the big protest. They want the attention,” she said.
Emerson advised against disrupting a controversial speaker’s event, but instead going to a different setting to protest what you disagree with.
“The best thing to do in that case is to walk away,” she said. “Have the discussion on the opposite side of the spectrum in another room.”
Prior to hosting Monday’s panel in Eau Claire, Rothman has held similar ones with professors and politicians at UW-Oshkosh and UW-Milwaukee’s campus in Waukesha.
State Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, had been scheduled to appear on Monday’s panel, but was unable to attend. When asked about his absence, the senator’s office told the Leader-Telegram that James was attending to a constituent issue that took longer than expected and apologized for not being able to get to the panel.
“Sen. James very much supports free speech on campuses and hopes that it was a productive conversation,” stated an email from his office.