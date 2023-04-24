Free speech panel at UWEC

Professor Eric Kasper, left to right, speaks while fellow Professor April Bleske-Rechek, UW System President Jay Rothman and state Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, listen Monday during a free speech panel at UW-Eau Claire.

EAU CLAIRE — The leader of Wisconsin’s public university system led a panel discussion on campus free speech issues at noon Monday at UW-Eau Claire.

This was the third such free speech panel that Jay Rothman, UW System president, has done recently in support of his administration’s priorities of civil dialogue and civic engagement.

