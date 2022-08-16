081722_dr_Tuition_1a

UW System President Jay Rothman speaks Tuesday alongside from left, UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo, UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank, UW-Superior Chancellor Renée Wachter, and UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt in the Davies Center at UW-Eau Claire. Rothman visited to talk about Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a new program that will ensure students coming from families with less than $62,000 in income will not need to pay tuition and fees out of their own pockets or with loans.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — The UW System carved $13.8 million out of its current budget to guarantee that new students coming from lower income families won’t have to pay any tuition through an upcoming program at 12 regional campuses, but funding for future years will be sought from the state Legislature.

UW System President Jay Rothman visited UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday, joined by chancellors from western Wisconsin campuses, to talk about the new Wisconsin Tuition Promise program.

