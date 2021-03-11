EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout, among other UW System schools, will get extra funding this year to expand summer learning programs for incoming freshmen.
The UW System will invest $1.3 million to expand summer “bridge programs” across the state. The expansion will more than double the number of students who can get help before they enter college, said UW System President Tommy Thompson.
In summer bridge programs, students often get help with academics, career exploration, mentoring and health and wellness, the UW System said.
An additional 1,400 incoming freshmen will be able to participate in the bridge programs this year due to the extra funding, the UW System said Wednesday in a news release.
Thompson told the Leader-Telegram he hopes the bridge programs will encourage students who might be doubting that they’re ready for college, and “get them acclimated to a college setting.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is also spurring the push to expand the programs, Thompson said: “We’re hearing students who haven’t been able to go to school every day, and they haven’t been able to get the necessary outside activities that a high school senior usually does … I know this is a big, complex situation and I want them to know we’re here to help.”
In 2020, almost 1,200 students participated in UW programs helping them transition into college. This expansion will support an additional 1,410 students, according to the UW System.
The system added in a news release: “In addition to the UW System contribution, universities are providing additional financial support with the UW System seeking $2.7 million over all to support the program.”
The UW System plans to seek reimbursement for the $1.3 million investment through state revenue or federal COVID-19 relief funds.