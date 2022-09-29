EAU CLAIRE — A task force mandated by the UW System Board of Regents’ Education Committee found that student and employee caregivers — particularly women and people of color — tend to report high levels of mental health distress and negative work experiences.
The Caregiving Task Force, which presented before the Board of Regents at UW-Eau Claire on Thursday, was initially formed in August 2020 by the Office of the Women’s and Gender Studies Consortium and the UW System Alliance for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Advancement in STEM (IDEAS).
The task force arose in response to the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to address issues related to caregiving and family status across the UW-System. Over the past two years, the task force has worked to identify key issues and concerns of faculty, staff and student caregivers — especially those in marginalized communities — across all 13 UW System campuses, as well as identify the impact of gender equity and COVID-19 on career progression.
The task force comprises faculty, staff, administration and human resources members from all 13 universities.
The heads of the task force, Jennifer Schuttlefield Christus and Stephanie Rytilahti, said it was their goal to make the task force’s research as intersectional as possible, aiming to include participants of different employee levels, student statuses, races and gender identities.
“In the beginning of the pandemic, specifically people with small children were really, really struggling, and that was something that we highlighted in the forefront and in a lot of our work,” said Rytilahti, director of the UW System Women’s and Gender Studies Consortium.
“In addition to that, we wanted to think about caregivers with older children, we wanted to think about people who are doing elder care, we wanted to think about students who might be doing elder care or caring for a sibling, or somebody who’s caring for a relative with a disability,” she added. “And then some people do multiple caregiving roles simultaneously.”
In 2021, the Caregiving Task Force completed a systemwide caregiving survey, in which approximately 1,000 UW System employees were asked about their caregiving experiences.
Survey results revealed disparate impacts of the pandemic on caregivers, particularly women and people of color, the task force said. This poses “a long-term retention issue for multiply-marginalized groups.”
And for those caregivers who remained in their positions through the course of the pandemic, the task force concluded there will be long-term career impacts that determine access to tenure, leadership positions and committee representation.
“Leadership positions may have less diversity when we see a bifurcation of career trajectories, specifically thinking about people who are advancing along, and then have to take a pause because of child care, and then have to take a pause again because of elder care — and overwhelmingly we see women are doing this,” Rytilahti said. “It affects who has access to leadership roles later on in their careers.”
Similarly, Christus, director of the UW System Alliance for IDEAS, added: “That will mean that they won’t have access to leadership positions on our campuses in the next three to four years, and that’s going to create some type of vacuum. We’ll see less diversity in terms of who has access to those positions.”
The survey also found many employees who double as caregivers reported the greatest disruptions to their work routines and work loads. It found that faculty and staff have delayed research projects, important career moves, promotions and other advancements to care for a child, relative or elder.
When a university employee is splitting their responsibilities between educating and caregiving, and leadership roles are increasingly less diverse, the task force concluded that students — particularly students or color — are losing access to important mentors and role models.
Generally, UW System employee caregivers report being more tired, more stressed and in need or greater accommodations.
But employees aren’t the only one’s feeling the weight of external responsibilities.
Student caregivers, according to the task force, often share the same struggles and challenges faced by employees.
“Many caregiving policies and student leave documents do not cite caregiving as an accommodation despite Title IX protections or include considerations for student caregivers,” stated the task force presentation.
In November 2021, UW-Eau Claire’s University Senate amended its authorized absences policy, adding “caregiving, parenting, and pregnancy obligations” to its list of excusable absences from classroom obligations.
“The pandemic has called attention to challenges faced by student caregivers that have always been present but not widely acknowledged,” the initial proposal reads. “As an institution and as instructors, we must recognize that to be successful in recruiting, retaining, and nurturing a diverse body of students, we need to use every tool at our disposal, including the authorized absences policy. Including authorized absence language that addresses the experiences of our student caregivers allows these students to see themselves in the policy and provides a more inclusive and supportive environment.”
According to Christus and Rytilahti, an estimated 20% of students double as caregivers nationally. Women, students of color, first generation students and single parents are especially impacted.
Though the work of the Caregiving Task Force is ongoing, Christus and Rytilahti made several recommendations to the Board or Regents on how to better assist student and employee caregivers.
The task force advised that the UW System should increase workplace flexibility as a permanent policy, providing ongoing opportunities for remote work and virtual meetings; develop system-wide policies that actively support multiple forms of caregiving, broadly defined; increase the overall caregiving resources available on each campus; and continue to collect more relevant data.
The task force also called on the System to provide training for department chairs and supervisors underscoring ongoing strains on caregiving; create and support innovative ways to assist faculty and staff; determine long-term solutions to retain underrepresented employees differentially impacted by COVID-19 and caregiving responsibilities; and integrate caregiving into campus EDI work and develop a solution for assessing the long-term impacts of career progression for caregivers.
“We were finding over and over that it is an invisible identity that was not being recognized and addressed,” Rytilahti said.
Christus later added: “In a business where there’s been a strong alliance with EDI, this has kind of been welcomed as an opportunity to talk more about another identity that really overlaps with a lot of the work that EDI does on gender, equity and diversity.”