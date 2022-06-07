MENOMONIE — Artistic expression is now officially happening inside and on the outside of walls at UW-Stout's Applied Arts Building.
Seventeen students in the new Graffiti and Street Art course at UW-Stout celebrated the unveiling of the first mural on the university's campus last week. The mural, 40 feet long and 10 feet high, is on the east loading dock wall of the Applied Arts Building.
A mix of cool blue hues, warm sandy tones and creamy oranges depict art through the ages and seeks to capture the rich culture that flourishes inside the building.
The class and its instructors were joined at the unveiling by university and community officials.
In a news release, Chancellor Katherine Frank expressed her pride and gratitude for the vision, persistence and energy of course instructors Cynthia Bland and Wade Lambrigtsen to launch a new course that has produced a lasting impact on the university. She added that the mural symbolizes the educational approach at UW-Stout.
"We teach students how to move from ideation to production and enact the collaboration among stakeholders — in this case, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members — that leads to meaningful contributions to the larger community," Frank said.
Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack added that he believes "UW-Stout makes Menomonie a super cool city," as he expressed his thankfulness for the cohesive relationship between the university and the city.
He asked, "What would Menomonie be without Stout? And what would Stout be without Menomonie? This is the kickoff of more to come."
Although it is not the first mural in the UW System, the Graffiti and Street Art mural is the first student-designed mural to grace the walls of a UW System campus, according to the news release.
Designed by four School of Art and Design students during the spring semester, it took students in the course three weeks to prepare and paint the wall.
Bland, art and art history department chair, praised her students for their "tireless efforts to complete the mural," adding, "It is part of the legacy and history of art at the university."
After learning the professional process of mural painting, the class cleaned and prepared the wall, primed it and applied a basecoat. Students worked into the evenings, using a projector to trace the design onto the wall, working around and behind maple trees that line the loading dock.
As the projector light wouldn’t pass through the thick foliage, they used Michelangelo's pouncing technique to poke dots into stenciling paper to mark the wall behind the trees. They did so with an Electro Pounce machine invented in 1961, Bland explained.
They were to begin painting on May 25 but needed to postpone a day because of the weather, battling rain and fighting time to complete their nearly 400-square-foot painting before the unveiling.
Lambrigtsen, owner of Vintage Sign Shop in Menomonie and a UW-Stout alum and lecturer, said the project was "a wonderful opportunity to teach, to share knowledge and artwork around this beautiful campus."
Allie Lubahn, an interior design student from Grand Meadow, Minnesota, who helped complete the mural, has been working with Lambrigtsen for two years at Vintage Sign Shop. They’ve painted several murals and signs together around Menomonie and the surrounding area.
"It has been extremely rewarding to be a part of the campus mural experience," Lubahn said. "The Graffiti and Street Art class was a change of pace from what I am used to at the shop. I hope this opportunity opens the door for more students to be involved in the arts and to integrate art in the community."
Bree Marconnet from Waterloo was among the group of four School of Art and Design student designers. When they originally created the mural characters on the computer, the characters were smaller than their hand on the screen.
"Now many of them are taller than me. It’s pleasing to see and to explore the mural," Marconnet said. "Applied Arts is such a concrete building. We were able to express the creativity happening on the inside."
Bland reminded visitors to find the little Blue Devil (the university's mascot) hidden in the mural.
A timelapse video of the project is available on UW-Stout’s Facebook page.