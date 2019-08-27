UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt welcomed faculty and staff to the 2019-20 school year Tuesday morning with an ambitious, optimistic address.
Schmidt’s remarks to a few hundred people at the annual Blugold Breakfast lasted about 40 minutes and focused on seven-figure investments in academics and extracurriculars over the next three years and plans to address future enrollment challenges.
“I believe that we are at a pivot point in the life of UW Eau Claire,” Schmidt said. “...We’re not the university we were a century ago, or even a year ago.”
Schmidt, who is entering his seventh year at UW-EC, outlined the university’s plans to invest more than $3 million during the next three years on items directly related to faculty and staff. Of that total, $1.65 million will be spent toward teaching and academic programs, $1 million will fund equity adjustments and merit awards for faculty and staff, and $993,000 will go toward employee pay plans.
UW-EC also will invest in counseling, support for students with disabilities and its gender and sexuality resource center. Schmidt said services related to equity, diversity and inclusion, and retaining students of color and minority populations are cornerstones of the 2020 university plan.
As part of that three-year strategy, Schmidt recommended the release of $250,000 this fall for course availability, instructional support and student support positions. UW-EC classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 4.
“These investments are just too important to wait,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said university officials will have more detailed conversations about implementing those plans next month.
The money to fund those programs and services will come from projected increases in enrollment and retention. UW-EC met its goal of 2,300 students for the incoming freshman class, and Schmidt hopes to bring enrollment back to its 2010 levels through transfer programs and graduate degree offerings. He also set a goal for UW-EC to retain 90% of its students from their freshman to sophomore year by 2024. That number currently stands at 83%.
Schmidt acknowledged that reaching those enrollment numbers will be difficult. A projector displayed a graph showing the projected number of high school graduates in Wisconsin will decrease sharply starting in 2025 due to the economic recession that began in 2007. There will be fewer potential students, so Schmidt said the university must become more attractive by investing in classroom programs and continuing to partner with institutions like the Mayo Clinic.