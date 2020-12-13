EAU CLAIRE — Enjoying the camaraderie and convenience of a small UW-Eau Claire dormitory that’s close to her classes, Sydney Cowden expected to finish her first year of college in Katherine Thomas Hall.
But on Nov. 13, she and 105 of her peers received an email from the university’s housing division telling them they’d have to move to a new dormitory over winter so their current rooms could serve as COVID-19 quarantine space.
“I was definitely shocked, it came as a surprise,” said Cowden, a freshman elementary education student. “I felt like I’d just moved in. I’d only been here for a few months.”
Since the school year began, neighboring Putnam Hall had been the university’s spot for both people quarantining and isolating due to coronavirus. The building was divided up by floors for each gender and between those who are ill and others who came in contact with coronavirus-positive people.
Quincy Chapman, UW-Eau Claire director of housing and residence life, said the university didn’t fall short of COVID-19 space this semester, but there were three occasions where it came close for certain categories.
“We always had lots of bed space, but some times it was the mix that got tight,” he said.
For example, there was a time when isolation rooms for male students was near capacity in Putnam Hall, but there was space for quarantine cases on other floors.
Next semester, Katherine Thomas Hall will be used solely for people quarantining because they came in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 while they wait for test results and enough time to pass to know they couldn’t be infected and spread the disease. Putnam Hall will be exclusively for people isolating because they indeed have COVID-19 or have multiple symptoms of it and are awaiting test results.
Adding the second dormitory will increase quarantine and isolation capacity each by 60 beds, Chapman said. That gives UW-Eau Claire a total of 148 quarantine beds and 196 isolation beds this spring, he said.
The university chose Katherine Thomas Hall as its second COVID-19 dorm because it meant displacing fewer students than other buildings. It is also right next to Putnam Hall, making it efficient for providing meals and other services to students temporarily residing in the two buildings.
Adding a second building will give more space and flexibility for both isolation and quarantine cases, which the university sees as prudent, especially for when students return from holiday break.
“For us it’s preparedness,” Chapman said.
In addition to the chance that students could’ve caught coronavirus while traveling for the holidays, UW-Eau Claire is amping up its COVID-19 testing.
“As we get into spring the intention is to increase the frequency of testing,” Chapman said.
Prior to Thanksgiving break, on-campus students were tested once weekly. Classes went online-only on Nov. 30 and a portion of UW-Eau Claire students chose to finish the semester away from campus.
Those who did return to their dorm rooms have been tested twice a week for COVID-19, which will be required when all on-campus students when the spring semester begins in February.
Even with fewer students on campus now, the more frequent testing is apparent on the COVID-19 dashboard on UW-Eau Claire’s website. There were 1,579 tests administered on Nov. 30 — the largest one-day figure since the semester began by a large margin. On that day, only three tests came back positive for COVID-19.
Though it is increasing its quarantine and isolation capacity, Chapman said the university feels students have been doing a good job taking precautions to prevent spreading the virus.
“Generally speaking we’ve been really pleased with the numbers on campus when compared what’s happening in the overall county,” he said.
As of Friday, UW-Eau Claire reported 900 UW-Eau Claire students and 16 faculty had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In all of Eau Claire County, 8,369 cases had been reported by Friday, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
Moving time
Emma Friend, a freshman studying integrated strategic communications, opted to stay at her family’s home in the Twin Cities area and take the semester’s last two weeks of online classes, then final exams there.
Her plan is to return to UW-Eau Claire before spring semester classes begin on Feb. 1 to move her belongings from Katherine Thomas Hall to her new room in Chancellors Hall.
The switch for her is upgrading from a traditional dormitory to an apartment-style one. Perks of the latter include each student getting their own bedroom in apartments with a kitchen, living room and bathrooms they share with only a couple other students. Rent for the university’s apartment-style or suite-style dormitories is slightly higher than the traditional campus housing buildings.
Students displaced by the changing use of Katherine Thomas Hall were provided with a $200 credit on their spring housing costs. They were asked for their preferences for which dormitories they’d like to move to. Both Cowden and Friend said they got their first or second choices.
Vacancies in other dormitories also made it possible to keep people who lived in the same rooms in Katherine Thomas Hall to stay together.
“They had enough open so anyone who wanted to stay with their roommate could,” Friend said.
Along with taking her first final exams as a college student this week, Cowden will also be moving her belongings into her new room in Karlgaard Towers.
The university’s housing division is providing the use of a crew of its employees and a moving truck to help the students out.
Though the unexpected move is an inconvenience and uproots her from the small dormitory she’d grown to like, Cowden said there are upsides to the switch.
She was in a single-occupancy room since the semester began, but chose to join up with a friend who also is leaving Katherine Thomas Hall so they can live together in their new accommodations in Karlgaard Towers.
“One benefit of moving is I will have a roommate, which is pretty exciting,” Cowden said.
She also took the big picture perspective that clearing out Katherine Thomas Hall does help the university create space for quarantining people, helping its efforts to manage COVID-19 numbers on campus.
Friend was concerned at the potential for those rooms to be used.
“It’s a little worrying that they think they need more space to quarantine people,” she said.
The university’s statistics show how quarantine and isolation numbers at UW-Eau Claire varied throughout the fall and didn’t always go hand-in-hand.
Quarantining peaked in early September with 195 students staying either in Putnam Hall or staying in their usual quarters with roommates who also came in contact with someone with COVID-19. Only six people were in isolation that day.
Isolation cases peaked on Nov. 13 with 77 students waiting for COVID-19 or its symptoms to pass. There were 67 students quarantined on campus that day.
UW-Stout keeps capacity same
UW-Stout intends to keep its isolation and quarantine capacity the same next semester, according to Douglas Mell, the university’s special assistant to the chancellor.
The polytechnic university in Menomonie has about 200 spaces reserved between a few of its residence halls for those purposes, he said, and that will stay the same in spring.
“We continue to believe adequate quarantine and isolation space will be available,” Mell wrote in an email.
Currently the university’s residence hall students are tested weekly for COVID-19, but the university has not yet announced if this protocol will stay the same in spring.
Mell noted that UW-Stout’s dormitory students have shown an extremely low positive rate from COVID-19 testing. According to statistics posted on the university’s website, the weekly positivity rate has been 3% or lower since early October.