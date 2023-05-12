ad_campusdogs2_051223.JPG

UW-Eau Claire juniors Alex Downey, center, and Katie Martell, right, pet Mazie, a collie mix who was brought to campus by Marie Engbrecht, a nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Engbrecht said Friday's event was a good experience for her often shy dog, as she got lots of attention from university students who stopped by to meet Mazie.

 Staff photo by Andrew Dowd

EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire juniors Alex Downey and Katie Martell crouched down to extend a friendly hand to Mazie, a collie mix, and run their fingers through the dog's white, tan and brown fur.

Petting a dog reminded Downey of her two dachshunds — short-legged canines commonly called "wiener dogs" — who are back home at her parents' house.

