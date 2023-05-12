UW-Eau Claire juniors Alex Downey, center, and Katie Martell, right, pet Mazie, a collie mix who was brought to campus by Marie Engbrecht, a nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Engbrecht said Friday's event was a good experience for her often shy dog, as she got lots of attention from university students who stopped by to meet Mazie.
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire juniors Alex Downey and Katie Martell crouched down to extend a friendly hand to Mazie, a collie mix, and run their fingers through the dog's white, tan and brown fur.
Petting a dog reminded Downey of her two dachshunds — short-legged canines commonly called "wiener dogs" — who are back home at her parents' house.
For Martell, the meet-and-greet organized Friday on the university's Campus Mall provided some relaxation time during the last day of classes for the semester.
"It's nice," Martell said. "It's a little break and a stress reliever."
The Sue Strowig Memorial Bark Break was among activities the university held on campus to give students some fun time before final exams start up.
Though the university has brought some therapy dogs to McIntyre Library for many years to ease students' stress during this time of year, the larger gathering is a newer event. Friday was the fourth time in two years that the university has invited faculty and staff to bring their pet dogs to campus for a couple of hours so students could pet them.
And this year the event gained sponsorship through a donation made by family members of alumna Strowig.
"Our foundation president knew Sue loved dogs," said Billy Felz, interim vice chancellor of enrollment management, who was overseeing the midday bark break.
Other organizers carried around jugs of water to replenish the collapsible, commemorative dishes given to the 54 pet owners who participated in the event. Spread evenly across the grass lawn and stone benches that comprise the outdoor seating area between campus buildings, the wide variety of dogs got plenty of attention.
"I think we've pretty much petted all of them," Downey said alongside classmate Martell.
Owners of the dogs also said Friday's gathering was a great chance for their pets to interact with lots of people and other animals.
Holding onto Mazie's leash and kneeling next to her on the grass, Marie Engbrecht said her dog is usually shy.
"We thought it would be a good way to socialize her with strangers," said the Mayo Clinic Health System nurse who is engaged to a wrestling coach at the university.
With the dogs being the ultimate ice-breaker, students wandered from pet to pet and had little conversations with the animals' owners.
"Students are communicating with faculty and staff outside of the classroom," Felz observed.
Thomas Pemberton brought his 10-year-old miniature schnauzer, Graham, and his 2-year-old terrier mix, Max, to the Campus Mall. While Pemberton tempted Graham with treats to sit and do other tricks, his sister-in-law, Sarah Beer, an associate archivist at the university's library, held onto Max's leash.
"It's nice to be out of the office, come out and see the people I've been helping," Pemberton said.
Friday's bark break benefitted students by providing some stress relief, end-of-semester time with friends and faculty, and even the chance to win prizes, Felz said.
"We wanted to make it meaningful for students," he added.
Students who used their smartphones to check into the event were entered into a drawing for some UW-Eau Claire-themed prizes. But the grand prizes were two $500 scholarships to be used toward next fall's tuition.
A lifelong Wisconsin resident, Andrew Dowd graduated from Verona Area High School in 2000. From there he attended UW-Eau Claire, earning his bachelor's degree in 2004 with a major in print journalism and minor in political science. During college, he was on staff at the school newspaper, The Spectator, and also worked part-time at the Leader-Telegram. Following graduation, he spent nearly a year as a reporter for The Stevens Point Journal before taking a job at the Leader-Telegram in August 2005. He's focused on reporting on local government, but has covered a variety of subjects including business, area development and human interest stories. In addition to writing for the daily newspaper, he also is editor of the quarterly Business Leader magazine.