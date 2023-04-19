EAU CLAIRE — Less than a week after her father’s funeral in early 2020, Rossellin Gaitán returned to UW-Eau Claire for the start of the spring semester.
Still processing the grief from the loss of a close family member, Gaitán had a difficult time focusing on schoolwork and her grades reflected that.
Bs and Cs had been common, but Gaitán got Ds and Fs in the wake of the death.
Had the university provided students with a set amount of days to mourn, Gaitán believes it would help reduce the academic impact that tragedies can have.
“If I was given at least a week to not respond to anyone or grieve on my own, I could’ve dealt with it faster,” Gaitán said.
Now in her fourth year at the university and finishing her term as student body president this month, Gaitán is leading a push for a clear-cut bereavement leave policy for students mourning a loved one.
Four of the 13 universities in the UW System have explicit bereavement policies for students, and Gaitán made a formal proposal for UW-Eau Claire to join them.
UW-Eau Claire’s Student Senate voted 31-0 during its March 27 meeting on a resolution to establish specific leave times based on students’ ties to the deceased. At least seven days away from classes would be allowed for the death of a parent, sibling, partner, child or a live-in relative. For deaths of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends, students would be entitled to at least five days of excused absence.
The proposed policy also makes the dean of students’ office in charge of notifying instructors when one of their students will be on bereavement leave.
“It’s mainly taking the pressure off of students,” Gaitán said.
Under current university policy, bereavement is generally covered as an authorized absence, but how much time a student is allowed off classes depends on what individual instructors give. And while the dean of students takes care of notifying professors in emergency situations — including when a student has to leave to see a loved one who is close to death — getting time off to grieve is something that students must ask each of their instructors for.
Interim Dean of Students Gregg Heinselman helped the Student Senate research student bereavement policies, but is keeping a neutral stance on whether UW-Eau Claire should change what it does now.
He noted that this year’s Student Senate has taken up numerous pieces of legislation focused on student well-being. And Heinselman recognizes how dealing with grief can impact a student’s academics.
“If they’re not well in a situation, they’re not going to perform well in class,” he said.
But Heinselman also pointed out that authorized absences policies fall under the purview of faculty as they are in charge of how to deliver their courses. And he believes that professors have shown compassion to students dealing with the death of a loved one.
“Our faculty for the most part are very reasonable, they’re very empathetic and understanding what happens with students,” Heinselman said.
While student leaders widely endorsed changing bereavement leave policy, it now must be taken up by the faculty-run University Senate and ultimately needs approval from the chancellor’s office.
The faculty’s governing body has already been updating its excused absence policy this semester with more specific reasons why students may need to miss classes.
“We have been looking at that,” said Evan Weiher, a biology professor who serves as chairman of the University Senate.
Pregnancy and caregiving reasons — previously interpreted under the broad “illness, injury or emergency” clause of the policy — were explicitly added as reasons for authorized absences. This makes it clear to students and faculty that prenatal appointments and providing care to a family member are valid reasons for requesting time off from class. Those updates are still awaiting the chancellor’s signature, Weiher noted, and would then be finalized when the policy is republished this summer.
As of Wednesday, the University Senate had not yet received a copy of the bereavement leave proposal from student leaders. That doesn’t leave enough time for the faculty body to get it approved this semester.
Next week’s University Senate meeting agenda is already set. And Weiher said introducing and asking for a vote on a significant policy change at next month’s final meeting of the semester would be tough.
“I would be reluctant to try to jam it into that last meeting,” he said.
Still, the proposal from students is something he’d look to bring up at a committee meeting before it could go to the full University Senate in the fall semester.
Regardless of whether the university keeps its current policy regarding bereavement or adopts one in-line with what students are seeking, it only allows for missing classes, but not skipping course work.
“In any authorized absence it doesn’t recuse them from doing the assignments, turning in a paper or taking tests,” Heinselman said.
For Gaitán, her poor performances in class in the midst of grief had a lasting effect.
“It still affects me to this day,” Gaitán said, remarking on its impact on her overall GPA and having to retake some classes.
The outgoing student body president is pushing for the policy change to help others who suffer a similar tragedy during their time at UW-Eau Claire.
“It happens a lot more often than we’d like to think,” Gaitán said.
Minutes from the March 27 Student Senate meeting included testimony from multiple students who lost a loved one during their time at UW-Eau Claire. A professor also mentioned having an average of one student per semester who asked her for time off to grieve a loss in the family, based on the minutes.