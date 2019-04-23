Valley Media Works had sought a lower price for a former Eau Claire fire station, which the city has now opted to put back out on the market for more offers.
On Tuesday, the City Council voted 11-0 to seek new proposals for the former Fire Station No. 10, 559 N. Hastings Way, after a deal signed last year with the community TV and radio organization fell through.
Valley Media Works signed an agreement last fall to buy the property for the city’s asking price of $365,000 and close the sale by Dec. 31.
While the city did grant Valley Media Works’ request for a three-month extension so it could raise more money, a city official said the organization’s requests to lower the price were rejected.
City budget analyst Kristine Basom said the city did not want to lower the agreed-upon price to be fair to others who might have an interest in the property.
The former fire station sits on the southeast corner of the busy intersection of North Hastings Way and Birch Street near an auto shop, Dairy Queen and RCU office.
Valley Media Works could again offer to buy the building, which it had intended to turn into production studios and offices for its local public access TV and radio stations.
“It doesn’t exclude anybody,” Basom said of the proposal process.
When the city sought proposals last year, there were two interested parties. Aside from Valley Media Works, another prospective buyer wanted to buy the building for $221,000 and use it to house a service business and upstairs sleeping quarters.
The fire station was vacated in mid-2018 when the city’s new Fire Station No. 10 opened at 820 Malden Ave.
Buying new buses
Three of Eau Claire’s older and higher-mileage diesel buses are closer to being replaced with new hybrid-engine model ones.
The council unanimously accepted nearly $2 million in state grants, which are funded through Wisconsin’s settlement with Volkswagen for the carmaker’s emissions cheating scandal.
The city had sought enough money to upgrade five buses but was only able to only get grants for three due to competition with other public transit systems for the state grants.
“None of the applicants received everything they’d asked for,” Eau Claire Transit manager Tom Wagener said.
The trio of Eau Claire Transit buses that will be replaced are all 2001 models and have more than 300,000 miles on their odometers.
According to a city memo, the hybrid buses — valued at $656,900 each — will be used on routes that serve the UW-Eau Claire area.
As a condition of accepting the money for new buses, the state requires transit systems to forego a portion of the shared revenue they get from the state. In Eau Claire’s case, it will lose $394,140 in state funds spread over the next ten years.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council accepted the donation of three sculptures from Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, which will be placed downtown on public property.
• In a 10-1 vote with Councilman Andrew Werthmann dissenting, the city rezoned 12.6 acres of vacant land off Seymour Road for use as single-family home lots. There are only three residential lots shown on a map accompanying the rezoning request with much of the land designated as a outlot due to its hilly terrain.